As far as unnecessary holidays go, May the Fourth is one of the most beloved traditions for both Star Wars fans and pun enthusiasts. With so many people stuck at home with nothing to do but watch Netflix movies to pass the time, a celebration that involves Star Wars films is exactly what we all need right now.

Whether you’re looking to stream every Star Wars movie this weekend or just one of your favorites on the day of, we’ve rounded up all of the places you can do so online. So put together one of your favorite Star Wars cocktails, grab a seat, and May the Fourth be with you.

Note: The majority of the films in the Star Wars franchise are available on Disney+ right now. You can pick up a free 7-day trial of the service to get access.

A New Hope (1977)

Like any list of Star Wars movies, it’s best to start with Episode IV just like George Lucas intended. With all of that nostalgia, blue milk, and outdated special effects rolled up into one, there’s no better place to begin.

Where to Stream: Disney+

Where to Buy: Amazon, Vudu

The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Continuing in the order of when the movies were released, Episode V is next up on our list. After successfully blowing up the Death Star, the Rebel Alliance faces retaliation from the Empire. Plus, this is where Yoda makes his first appearance!

Where to Stream:Disney+

Where to Buy: Amazon, Vudu

Return of the Jedi (1983)

As the final film in the original trilogy, Episode VI delivers a fully-realized Jedi and some of the most memorable moments of the entire series. Not to mention the appearance of Princess Leia’s famous gold bikini.

Where to Stream:Disney+

Where to Buy: Amazon, Vudu

The Phantom Menace (1999)

There is a lot of hate out there for the second round of movies to come out of George Lucas’s head — largely due to the appearance of Jar Jar Binks. But with a young Anakin Skywalker, pod races, and Darth Maul’s double-sided lightsaber, Episode I is worth watching again.

Where to Stream:Disney+

Where to Buy: Amazon, Vudu

Attack of the Clones (2002)

Ah yes, Episode II. Now that Anakin has grown up to be a rather angsty young man, we start getting into some of the more impressive space battles. You also get to witness a love blossom between a youthful Darth Vader and Padme for the first time.

Where to Stream:Disney+

Where to Buy: Amazon, Vudu

Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Episode III has some of the best moments of the second trilogy. You get to watch Obi-Wan take on General Grievous, Anakin turn to the dark side, and Palpatine finally revealing himself as a Sith Lord.

Where to Stream:Disney+

Where to Buy: Amazon, Vudu

The Force Awakens (2015)

Shortly after Disney bought the rights to the Star Wars franchise, we received Episode VII. Though it’s largely just A New Hope with different characters, the improved special effects and overall aesthetic were widely well-received.

Where to Stream:Disney+

Where to Rent: Amazon, Vudu

The Last Jedi (2017)

After the death of Han Solo, Episode VIII brings the re-introduction of Luke Skywalker as Rey seeks his aid. This is also where you get all of that shirtless Kylo Ren action you know you wanted to see.

Where to Stream:Disney+

Where to Rent: Amazon, Vudu

The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

Episode IX is supposed to be the last movie to come out of the main storyline. It all comes to an epic conclusion as Rey, Kylo Ren, Leia, and the rest of the crew face off against a seemingly insurmountable Sith army.

Where to Stream: Disney+ (Arriving May 4)

Where to Rent: Amazon, Vudu

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

Taking place right before Episode IV, Rogue One was the first attempt from Disney to stray away from the main storyline without losing die-hard fans. It’s not an essential watch, but with a sassy robot and tons of action, it’s a decent stand-alone film.

Where to Stream:Disney+

Where to Rent: Amazon, Vudu

Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)

As much as fans wanted a Han Solo movie, this particular film did not fare nearly as well as many of the others on this list. However, it is the only Star Wars film you can currently stream on Netflix.

Where to Stream: Netflix

Where to Rent: Amazon, Vudu

