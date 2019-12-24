Declare Your Alliance with the Best Star Wars Gifts

The ninth and final movie in the storied Skywalker saga, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, is finally here. Whether you’ve been a diehard zealot since the first trilogy or you’ve discovered a new fascination with the franchise thanks to the new Disney+ TV series, The Mandalorian, it’s time to declare your alliance and prepare for the galactic war … or rather, stock up on some merch.

The Force is strong with this roundup of the best, coolest, and most practical goods for avid Star Wars buffs. Whatever it is you’re looking for, there are plenty of cool collectibles in the universe for you and your fellow fans — Jedi and Sith alike.

Adidas Star Wars Collection

Adidas released a collection of fan-favorite shoe models and apparel inspired by some of Star Wars’ most iconic moments that will provide comfort, support, and style for all of your missions.

Darth Vader Instant Pot Pressure Cooker

This pressure cooker lets you prepare your favorite foods at light speed, or at least, faster than a slow cooker. The Instant Pot is also available for those who don’t identify with Darth Vader. You can choose from Chewbacca, BB-8, R2D2, andStormtrooper.

Millennium Falcon Desk Lamp

Join the fight against the Dark Side by flipping on this Millennium Falcon-themed desk lamp.

Igloo Playmate Mini R2D2 Cooler

One of the easiest ways to show off your Star Wars geekiness is through an everyday item, such as this R2D2 four-quart cooler. It’s not easy to bring your lunch from planet to planet without the help of a droid.

Chewbacca Car Seatbelt Cover

The Chewbacca-inspired seatbelt cover showcases your stardom and keeps you comfortable in the car with extra padding on the back, a velcro strap for easy installation, and some soft Wookiee fur.

Jedi Hooded Bathrobe

Every man needs a bathrobe. For Star Wars fans, this hooded bathrobe gives you the feeling of a Jedi hero.

The Star Wars Cook Book

From Boba Fett-Uccine to Princess Leia Danish Dos, The Star Wars Cook Book: Wookiee Cookies and Other Galactic Recipes features everything you need to fill your belly. Not only does it have interstellar-themed meals for your watch parties, but it also includes fantastic photos and safety tips for cooking at home and in space.

Garmin Watch Legacy Saga Series

If you’re looking to declare your alliance on an everyday basis, a great way to do so is with a functional Star Wars timepiece. Garmin offers two silhouettes, one inspired by Resistance hero Rey and the other by the storied Darth Vader. The watch boasts fitness-tracking capabilities, a sleek modern dial, and durable construction.

The Original Stormtrooper Decanter

This awesome decanter is inspired by the original Stormtrooper helmet design from the 1977 release and will make sure your booze looks the part.

Boba Fett Leather Wallet

Boba Fett was many Star Wars fans’ first introduction to Mandalorians. This handmade leather wallet dons Boba Fett’s helmet on the front flap while featuring exquisite high-quality craftsmanship and a beautiful finish.

Chop Sabers Lightsaber Chopsticks

Whether you’re going to sushi with some of your Sith fellows or hosting a ramen party with your Jedi buddies, these lightsaber chopsticks from Chop Sabers are sure to impress your peers and make sure the Force is with you in food.

Millennium Falcon Metal Bottle Opener

Whether you’re fighting for the First Order or the Resistance, everyone needs a bottle opener. You Sith folk might not appreciate that it’s the Millennium Falcon, but as long as you can get open your Original Stormtrooper beer, you’ll never go thirsty.

Seven20 The Last Jedi Pint Glasses

To keep with the beer-drinking theme, The Last Jedi pint glasses are kitchen accessories from a galaxy far, far away that allows for swift thirst-quenching in style.

Yoda Wall Clock

This Yoda-centric wall clock features all the vintage Star Wars characters you love handcrafted out of a used vinyl record.

