Everything You Need to Know About Gilbert Burns Before UFC 264

UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 is coming this Saturday, bringing with it one of the most star-studded main cards of 2021 that features some of the best talent in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Among them is Brazilian mixed martial artist and champion grappler Gilbert "Durinho" Burns, who will be facing Stephen Thompson as the co-main event.

UFC 264 is shaping up to be one of the biggest MMA exhibitions of the year. The co-main event (taking place before the trilogy bout between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor) features second-ranked UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns, who most recently challenged Kamaru Usman for the belt at UFC 258. Burns currently holds a professional record of 19 wins and four losses and sits at the number two spot on the UFC welterweight roster behind Colby Covington.

Burns, aged 34, hails from Rio de Janeiro and currently lives in Florida. He is an accomplished grappler who has been training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu since he was young; he came in second place at the 2007 IBJJF World Championship before going on to win the gold on seven separate occasions between 2009 and 2013. Among these victories, Burns emerged as the IBJJF World Champion three times, winning his last championship in 2013. He then signed on with the UFC in 2014.

After joining the world’s largest MMA league, Burns has made a name for himself as one of the UFC’s top grapplers — no surprise given his pedigree. He has won 12 of his 16 matchups since his 2014 UFC debut, taking multiple Performance of the Night bonuses and finally earning a title shot earlier this year. In February at UFC 238, Burns faced former teammate and reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Burns was the clear underdog but started strong and scored an early knockdown in the first round, but the champ eventually took the win in the third via TKO. The UFC’s number two welterweight will now have to claw his way back up to another title challenge; his next fight is against Steven Thompson at UFC 264, and he may also have to face Covington before he’s in the running for a shot at the belt again.

The UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 main card starts at 10 PM ET (7 PM PT) on Saturday. Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson is the co-main event, so it should take place right before the headliner sometime around midnight ET.

