When is the Next UFC Fight? Date, Time, and Schedule

The next UFC card is coming up fast with UFC 261 taking place on Saturday, April 24 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. This is a big one, with three championship title bouts on the main card — the men’s welterweight, women’s strawweight, and women’s flyweight titles are all on the line — and 13 fights planned in total.

The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT). It features a welterweight championship rematch between current champion Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal. The pair previously met during UFC 251 last July with Usman winning via unanimous decision, a victory which marked his third successful title defense. Both Usman and Masvidal are not only top talents on the UFC welterweight roster but are big fan favorites as well, so this should be a great fight to watch.

Related

Besides the welterweight championship match, women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili is also defending her title against Rose Namajunas. This should be another great match, as “Thug Rose” formerly held the strawweight title before losing it to Jessica Andrade who then subsequently lost the belt to Zhang. Namajunas, who is ranked number one on the UFC strawweight roster (right below Weili) avenged that defeat by beating Andrade during their rematch at UFC 251. Jessica Andrade will also be fighting at UFC 251, but not at strawweight. She has moved up to flyweight to challenge reigning champion, Valentina Shevchenko, for the belt. Andrade also holds the top spot in her weight class, with only the champ sitting above her.

If you’re keen to start early, the prelims begin at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) with the early preliminary card starting at 5:45 p.m. ET (2:45 p.m. PT). You can check out the entire roster of fighters below. For now, this should be the card you’ll see on Saturday. The fight is available through ESPN+ with the service costing $6 per month or $60 per year and the entire UFC 261 pay-per-view card costing $70, but if you’re a new subscriber, you can score a one-year subscription to ESPN+ along with the UFC 261 PPV package for $90 and save $40.

UFC 261 Fight Card

Early Prelims (5:45 PM ET / 2:45 PM PT)

Danaa Batgerel vs. Kevin Natividad

Kazula Vargas vs. Rong Zhu

Qileng Aori vs. Jeffrey Molina

Na Liang vs. Ariane Carnelossi

Preliminary Card (8 PM ET / 5 PM PT)

Alex Oliveira vs. Randy Brown

Dwight Grant vs. Stefan Sekulic

Karl Roberson vs. Brendan Allen

Patrick Sabatini vs. Tristan Connelly

Main Event (10 PM ET / 7 PM PT)

Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal

Zhang Weili vs. Rose Namajunas

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Andrade

Uriah Hall vs. Chris Weidman

Anthony Smith vs. Jimmy Crute

Editors' Recommendations