UFC 264 Fight Card: Who’s Entering the Octagon Tomorrow?

UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 could be the most exciting and highly anticipated MMA event of 2021, and in a year where fans have seen some amazing fights and a few explosive upsets, that’s saying something. This pay-per-view event happens tomorrow, July 10, and is serving up 13 bouts in total that are going to deliver hours of bloody entertainment, starting with the early prelims at 6:15 PM ET and running well into the night. We’ve laid out the entire UFC 264 fight card below.

There are 26 fighters on deck for UFC 264. As with most big events like this, those combatants are divided across three fight cards, with the main card being the pay-per-view portion of the show. That starts at 10 PM ET (7 PM PT) and will be preceded by the preliminary card at 8 PM ET, which is itself preceded by the early prelims starting things off early at 6:15 PM ET. Both preliminary cards, featuring four matchups each, are really just appetizers for the main event. You don’t need to buy the UFC 264 pay-per-view to stream those online, you only need to sign up for ESPN+.

You do, however, need to pony up the cash for the UFC 264 pay-per-view to watch the main event (if you’re new, you can get a one-year ESPN+ subscription and the PPV for $90 and save $40 on their combined purchase price). The main card features five fights: The much-hyped trilogy bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier serves as the headliner, with welterweights Gilbert Burns facing Stephen Thompson as the co-main event.

If you want to see the entire lineup of 26 fighters who will be doing their ring-walks at UFC 264 tomorrow night, then check out the complete fight card below. Then, grab the pay-per-view package (or sign up for ESPN+ and grab the PPV bundle deal if you haven’t already) so you can watch UFC 264 online live tomorrow.

UFC 264 Fight Card

Early Prelims (6:15 PM ET / 3:15 PM PT)

Jennifer Maia vs. Jessica Eye

Omari Akhmedov vs. Brad Tavares

Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Jerome Rivera

Alen Amedovski vs. Hu Yaozong

Preliminary Card (8 PM ET / 5 PM PT)

Carlos Condit vs. Max Griffin

Niko Price vs. Michel Pereira

Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria

Dricus du Plessis vs. Trevin Giles

Main Event (10 PM ET / 7 PM PT)

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson

Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy

Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Sean O’Malley vs. Kris Moutinho

