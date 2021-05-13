UFC Fan? Rewatch the 25 Greatest Fights on ESPN+ for Free

There’s never a bad time to go back and relive some of the bloodiest and most glorious battles in MMA history, especially if you’re new to the world of mixed martial arts and haven’t yet seen some of these historic bouts. If you’re looking for something to binge on before the next UFC event this weekend, then now’s the perfect time to sign up for ESPN+ so you can re-watch the 25 greatest UFC fights to ever take place in the Octagon.

UFC selected these 25 fights in 2018, compiling the replays into a series of two-hour shows with each episode featuring three to five of these top picks. This is a show exclusive to ESPN+ subscribers, so you’ll need to sign up in order to watch them all. ESPN+ rings in at just $60 per year (or $6 per month if you want a more flexible plan) and gives you full access to a ton of content from the UFC and other sports, and you’ll need ESPN+ to watch UFC pay-per-views as well.

Some of the highlights include the two showdowns between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz in 2016 (we’re still waiting on that trilogy bout) as well as fights featuring top MMA talent past and present, such as Jon Jones, Chuck Liddell, Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, and Anderson Silva. Note, however, that since this six-episode miniseries was released in 2018, it doesn’t include any of the most exciting fights that have happened since then.

That’s no worry, though, as your ESPN+ subscription also lets you watch replays many of the best UFC matchups (including PPV shows for free 30 days after they air), so there’s tons of content for you to look forward to — both past and future events — when you sign up for ESPN+. Alternatively, you can sign up for the Disney Bundle which gets you ESPN+, Disney+, and basic Hulu for $14 per month.

Top 25 UFC Fights, Ranked

Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 2 (August 2016) Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 1 (March 2016) Mauricio Rua vs. Dan Henderson 1 (November 2011) Robbie Lawler vs. Rory MacDonald 2 (July 2015) Frankie Edgar vs. Gray Maynard 2 (January 2011) Chuck Liddell vs. Wanderlei Silva (December 2007) Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson (September 2013) Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen 1 (August 2010) Matt Hughes vs. Frank Trigg 2 (April 2005) Mark Hunt vs. Antonio Silva 1 (December 2013) Matt Hughes vs. B.J. Penn 2 (September 2006) Forrest Griffin vs. Stephan Bonnar 1 (April 2005) Robbie Lawler vs. Carlos Condit (January 2016) Eddie Alvarez vs. Justin Gaethje (December 2017) Diego Sanchez vs. Gilbert Melendez (October 2013) Forrest Griffin vs. Quinton Jackson (July 2008) Chris Leben vs. Yoshihiro Akiyama (July 2010) Cub Swanson vs. Doo Ho Choi (December 2016) Brock Lesnar vs. Shane Carwin (July 2010) Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Claudia Gadelha 2 (July 2016) Chan Sung Jung vs. Dustin Poirier (May 2012) Ronda Rousey vs. Liz Carmouche (February 2013) Georges St-Pierre vs. B.J. Penn 1 (March 2006) Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Johnson (July 2017) Pat Barry vs. Cheick Kongo (June 2011)

