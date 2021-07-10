What Channel Is UFC on Tonight? Catch UFC 264 Live

Tonight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, one of the most-hyped and highly anticipated MMA events of the year is taking place. At UFC 264, Conor “The Notorious” McGregor and top lightweight title contender Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier are entering the Octagon to settle their score with a trilogy bout. The entire exhibition features three fight cards, and if you want to know when and where to tune in so you can watch the UFC 264 live stream in its entirety this evening, here’s what you need to know.

There are three fight cards slated for UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3. The entire show will be broadcast on ESPN+ and you need that to watch the main event, which is the pay-per-view portion of the show. ESPN+ costs $6 per month or $60 for a yearly subscription while every UFC pay-per-view costs $70. If you’re new to the platform, though, then you can grab a one-year ESPN+ membership with the UFC PPV for $90 ($40 off), which is a great way to save some cash if you plan to watch UFC 264 online tonight.

More UFC 264

If you’re not planning to watch the UFC 264 pay-per-view, though, or you just like to stream on various platforms for your own reasons, then the two preliminary cards are going to be broadcast on platforms other than ESPN+. The prelims will air on ESPN’s TV channel, so if you have a cable or satellite package that includes that, you can watch those four fights right on your television — no ESPN+ required. The early preliminary card (which also features four matchups) is available for viewing on ESPN as well, but you can also catch that action on UFC Fight Pass if you’re subscribed.

But let’s face it: Everybody wants to see Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier go at it, and for that, you’ll need to sign up for ESPN+, as that’s the only place to watch UFC pay-per-views in the U.S. Remember to take advantage of the aforementioned bundle deal if you’re a new subscriber and you want to watch UFC 264 online tonight, and once you’ve signed up, you can watch all three fight cards with ESPN+. The early prelims start at 6:15 p.m. ET, followed by the preliminary card at 8 p.m. The main event — featuring McGregor’s and Poirier’s trilogy bout — starts at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Editors' Recommendations