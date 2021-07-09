UFC 264 PPV Price: How Much Will Poirier vs. McGregor 3 Cost?

This Saturday in Las Vegas, two rivals are stepping into the Octagon in a trilogy bout that could prove to be the biggest MMA event of 2021. At UFC 264, Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor are settling the score after their meeting earlier this year at UFC 257. This is a pay-per-view event airing exclusively via ESPN+, so if you want to watch the UFC 264 live stream on Saturday, now’s the time to sign up for this premium streaming platform if you haven’t already. Here’s the all-important UFC 264 PPV price.

UFC 264 is a pay-per-view event, and all of the MMA league’s PPV shows air exclusively on ESPN+. The sports broadcaster and the UFC enjoy a very close relationship, and following the ESPN+ launch a couple of years ago, the streaming platform almost instantly became the go-to place for all things UFC. ESPN+ itself costs $6 per month or $60 per year; UFC pay-per-view tickets will set you back $70. However, if you’re new to the service, then you can grab score a year’s worth of ESPN+ along with the UFC 264 PPV for $90, saving you $40. This bundle is a one-time offer, though. If you already have ESPN+, you’ll have to shell out the 70 bucks if you want to watch UFC 264 online live this Saturday.

The main draw at UFC 264 is the trilogy fight between Conor “The Notorious” McGregor and Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier, which is one of the more noteworthy rivalries in MMA. The two have fought twice before: In 2014 at UFC 178, McGregor handed Poirier his first TKO defeat; earlier this year at UFC 257, Poirier returned the favor in what was almost a mirror-image of their first encounter (becoming the only fighter so far to knock out McGregor). The stakes are even higher this time, as Poirier passed up an opportunity to go for the lightweight belt in favor of this rematch and therefore has a lot to lose. McGregor, for his part, stands to gain a huge boost in the rankings if he wins, placing himself much closer to his own title shot.

The main card serves as the pay-per-view portion of this event and starts at 10 PM ET (7 PM PT) this Saturday, July 10. If you haven’t signed up already, then you still have time to grab a one-year ESPN+ membership along with the UFC 264 for $90 and save $40.

