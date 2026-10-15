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Isaac Rouse is our new James Bond…it’s not what you think

Big Finish dropped images of the actor portraying 007 in a young James Bond audio drama

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Young James Bond
Big Finish

We’re all out here waiting on pins and needles to see who will take on the iconic role of James Bond in Amazon’s newest movie series. All the while, 2026 is just dropping Bond project after Bond project to whet our appetites. From 007: First Light dropping for the gamers in the franchise, to King Zero by Charlie Higson and All In by Dan Jones hitting the bookshelves, to yet another project you get to sink your teeth into, Young Bond: SilverFin.

If the last one sounds familiar to you, then you are a fan of Bond on the page as much as on the screen. First published in 2005, SilverFin follows a young James Bond long before he is recruited by the 00 program. Also written by Charlie Higson, this release is a full cast audio drama set to invade yet another part of your life. And young Isaac Rouse is set to voice our favorite future Bond. And there are a few fun Bond historical connections among the cast as well.

College, Eton College

Young James Bond
Big Finish

Set in the 1930s, the new drama follows Bond as he attains his higher education at the prestigious Eton College, known for educating the kings of England. The adventure then heads to Scotland. While this is the first in a series of novels by Higson following a pre-agent James Bond, there could be a lot more on the horizon.

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Joining Rouse in the audio booth is Charlotte McBurney as Wilder Lawless, Tim McInnerny (Game of Thrones) as Uncle Max, Miranda Raison (Spooks) as Aunt Charmian, William Hope (Aliens) as Lord Randolph Hellebore, and Paterson Joseph (Wonka) as Dr. Perseus Friend. And for any eagle-eared (do eagles have good ears? What is the equivalent?) Bond fans, Ian Fleming’s niece, Lucy, will voice Madame Ouspenskaya, and Tim Bentinck, a 90s video game Bond voice actor, will portray Sergeant White.

The new audio drama will hit the airwaves, or in this case, streamers, just before Halloween on October 29th.

Mark D McKee
Mark D McKee
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