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Tequila for your next cigar pairing. Cazcanes has the complementary lineup

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tequila bottle
Courtesy of Cazcanes

It’s true that cigars are often paired with whiskey. But it’s also true that it’s not mandatory. If you frequent this space for tips on cigars, you’ll recall that yours truly prefers pairing cigars with coffee and Coca-Cola or Dr Pepper over whiskey and Scotch. That’s just a personal preference. There’s truly no right or wrong way to pair your cigars. Recently, I was offered the chance to pair a cigar with Isle of Skye Whisky’s new Cigar Reserve. I was initially skeptical because whiskey often overpowers my palate. For that tasting, I opted for Altura’s Third Harvest Lancero, and the experience was mind-altering, for the better.

Tequila can offer a similar experience. I had the pleasure of visiting the Cazcanes distillery earlier this year in Amatitán, an hour outside of Guadalajara, Jalisco. I rarely pair cigars with tequila, but when the folks at Cazcanes reached out about their cigar pairing experience, I was intrigued because their tequila lineup is outstanding. Earlier this year, for example, Cazcanes’ Nuestras Raíces earned a perfect 100 score from Wine Enthusiast. It marked the first time the influential drinks magazine awarded a spirit a perfect score in its 46-year history. I was reminded of the exquisite taste late last month after visiting Cazcanes’ booth at the 11th annual Barra México in Mexico City, the biggest cocktail event in Latin America.

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For its cigar pairings, Cazcanes and Anthony Mazzola, General Manager at Holts Cigar, suggest these with the following expressions: No. 7 Blanco (paired with an Ashton Cabinet); No. 7 Reposado (paired with San Cristobal Golden Hour); No. 7 Añejo (paired with La Aroma de Cuba Noblesse); and No. 7 Extra Añejo (paired with Arturo Fuente Añejo).

“Most people assume whiskey is the natural pairing for cigars because that’s what’s traditionally been known, but tequila can offer an equally complex and often more dynamic flavor experience,” Wayne Cafariella, Global Brand Ambassador, Cazcanes, tells The Manual. “Cazcanes barrel-aged expressions of tequila bring many of the notes people associate with whiskey, including oak, vanilla, and warm spice, while still retaining the bright citrus and roasted agave character that makes tequila so distinctive. That combination creates a layered contrast with the earthy, toasted character of a cigar.”

Why the pairings work

Cigars
Photo courtesy of Michael Ramishvili

Ashton Cabinet is a mild-to-medium-bodied, Connecticut-shade wrapper that is complemented by No. 7 Blanco’s clean floral notes and citrus pop. No. 7 Blanco also offers a subtle sweetness of cooked agave and a touch of pepper to complement Ashton’s intensity.

San Cristobal’s Golden Hour features a four-region Nicaraguan blend on the inside, adorned by an Ecuador Habano wrapper. The medium-to-full-bodied cigar’s cinnamon and medium-roast coffee notes blend well with the Reposado’s subtle vanilla and a pop of pepper.

“What makes Cazcanes especially interesting for cigar pairings is the range of expressions and the different experiences each can create, “Cafariella adds. “From the softer oak and agave character of our Reposado, to the deeper complexity of our Añejo and Extra Añejo, and even the rich fruit and oak influence found in our Red Wine Cask finishes, there’s an expression that can complement a wide variety of cigar styles and flavor profiles. Much like choosing the right cigar, it’s about finding the balance of flavors that brings out something new in both.”

cigars
Image used with permission by copyright holder
cigars
Photo courtesy of Michael Ramishvili

La Aroma de Cuba makes some of my favorite cigars. I was not surprised to see Noblesse featured as a Cazcanes pairing. The Noblesse is vintage Nicaraguan tobacco with a dark San Andrés Mexican wrapper. Expect to taste rich notes of dark chocolate, espresso, and baking spices. Whiskey fans will appreciate this Añejo pairing as the deeper notes of vanilla, oak, and black pepper play with the Noblesse to create a symphony on the palate, with a long butterscotch finish.

For the more refined palate, pair Arturo Fuente Añejo with Cazcanes’ Extra Añejo. The cigar’s dark cherry and deep cedar notes are complemented by the tequila’s bold notes of oak, vanilla, toffee, and spice.

Miguel A. Melendez
Miguel A. Melendez
Author
Miguel Melendez writes about cigars, sports, and travel. He was a senior writer at Entertainment Tonight and TMZ. Read Full Bio
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