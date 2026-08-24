Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture
  3. News

You can now live like a true James Bond villain…minus the evil lair

Two major properties used or inspired by James Bond and his villains

By
Blazer, Clothing, Coat
MGM

James Bond is a staple of pop culture. He is all over The Manual because of his impact on the style, spirits, and travel industries. That also means that there are suits he wears people emulate, there are cocktails he drinks people want to try, and there are destinations people want to experience. When I was in Monaco for the Formula 1 race, I was taken aback by how many people wanted to go to the “James Bond Casino,” where Brosnan’s Bond met Xenia Onatopp for the first time in Goldeneye.

Now, Bond is infiltrating the real estate market as the villa from the ending of Casino Royale is now somewhere you can live. When Mr. White (Jesper Christensen) returns home after the events of the film, he stands admiring the view of his (assumed) villa before getting a bullet in the knee. This is the moment when Craig’s Bond utters his famous line for the first time, “Bond, James Bond.” Now, the entire property on the Lake Como estate isn’t for sale, but you can buy an apartment with five rooms on the ground floor, with two bedrooms, a study, and two bathrooms spread across two levels. All you need is to contact Sotheby’s with a meager $1.5 million.

Not the only “James Bond” pad up for sale

Architecture, Building, Office Building
Douglas Elliman

Of course, if the lowly Mr. White isn’t the level of villainy you want to rise to, then you just need to relocate to just north of Miami. Senada Adžem of the Douglas Elliman Group has an estate listed inspired by James Bond. Villa Skyfall is the creation of designer Aldo Stark, featuring his inspiration drawn from his love of the 007 franchise. The 23,000-square-foot estate houses a museum-grade automotive gallery with an Aston Martin, of course, and a rainforest-inspired wellness center, a Parisian Cartier boutique-inspired salon, and a dramatic cocktail lounge with a towering illuminated back bar.

Recommended Videos

“Villa Skyfall is more than a residence – it is a private resort, a work of art and a legacy estate,” said Adžem. “Every element has been conceived to create a sense of discovery, from the spectacular wellness pavilion and automotive gallery to the concealed lounge, private theater and couture primary suite.”

It may be a bit austere for a James Bond home, but it would be the perfect place for Ernst Stavro Blofeld to lay his head. It only costs a cool $85 million in Delray Beach, Florida, Southern Florida’s “Billionaire’s Row.”

Mark D McKee
Mark D McKee
Editor
Mark cut his teeth in the men’s style world when he sold suits first at box stores such as Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank… Read Full Bio
Culture
From Private Equity to Hip-Hop and Booze: Sovereign Brands founder teaches us about entrepreneurship
Person, Sitting, Clothing

My Uncle Chip, a man of rakish notoriety and impeccable taste, was a fount of memorable advice. “If you can’t be bright, at least be polite.” Another gem, offered after a breakup: “Women are like buses. If you miss one, another comes along in fifteen minutes.” He once told me that to be an entrepreneur, a man needs “a nose for opportunities, rich friends, and huge balls.” I have followed that last bit of advice faithfully, with little discernible effect on my tax bracket. And Uncle Chip, it should be noted, was a fishing guide in St. Barth’s living off a trust fund. As a young man eager to forsake the corporate slog, I needed field-tested wisdom from an entrepreneur who had actually made it.

I sat down last week with Brett Berish, founder and CEO of Sovereign Brands, the company behind Bumbu Rum, Luc Belaire, and The Deacon Scotch Whisky. If you’re a hip-hop fan, you’ve probably seen Brett’s handiwork. The bottle of Luc Belaire in Rick Ross’s “Champagne Moments” video. DJ Khaled flaunting Bumbu Rum in “No Brainer.” Like Jacob & Co., Sovereign is a name deeply woven into hip-hop culture. Back in May, I’d visited Sovereign’s Manhattan office to interview Rick Ross, a longtime Luc Belaire brand ambassador. It was a rollicking conversation, and I ripped a shot of The Deacon with The Biggest Boss before parting ways. This time, I was there to meet the mastermind behind the bottles.

Read more
Culture
Why you should be displaying coffee table books: and who you should trust
Book, Publication, Novel

As a man, there is an expectation that our personal spaces are minimalist. Lawn chairs and floor lamps (or table lamps sitting on the floor because there are no tables) clustered in front of a large and expensive TV with a video game console attached. But the times are a changin’, and we have been owning our spaces in similar ways that women are known to. We’re paying attention. Our spaces are being more intentional. Comfortable, designed, curated. Not long ago, a good friend of mine (and brilliant artist, writer, and impeccably stylish), Karlton Miko Tyack, wrote about elevating your space. It got me thinking. And I have discovered the beauty of the coffee table book. And also, my obsession with Assouline. But what is it about the coffee table book?

At my age, men start taking their interiors seriously. A sensible time to do so, I’ve collected five recommendations for cultivating your den, smoking room, or basement. – Karlton Miko Tyack

Read more
Culture
These are the 5 most historic cigar lounges in the world
Indoors, Restaurant, Cafe

If traveling’s your thing, chances are you’re also into history. Personally, museums are not my cup of tea, with a few exceptions: The Louvre in Paris, Anne Frank’s House in Amsterdam, and the Patek Philippe Museum in Geneva, among a few others. Historical sites? Now we’re talking. It’s hard to explain the overwhelming sensation you get when visiting the cell where Nelson Mandela was imprisoned some five miles off the coast of Cape Town, South Africa, on Robben Island (a UNESCO World Heritage site), or having a piña colada at Hotel Ambos Mundos’ rooftop in Old Havana, Cuba, where Earnest Hemingway famously lived for years (his typewriter is framed and hangs on the 5th floor), or walking by the building in Florence, Italy, where Leonardo DaVinci began painting the Mona Lisa (within steps of Il Duomo, or Santa Maria del Fiore Cathedral).

Seeing and breathing in history is what traveling is and should be all about. And it’s what makes these five cigar lounges so historic and legendary. Their origins are the stuff of legend.

Read more