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New James Bond adventure announced in celebration of International James Bond Day and National Year of Reading

Dan Jones has been commissioned to pen "All In," a new James Bond novella

By
Face, Head, Person
Peter Clark

It is International James Bond Day. And that means that I, and all the other James Bond fanatics, are scouring the internet for announcements, articles, and anything else we can find to quench our thirst for our favorite 007. And today, on the anniversary of the release of the very first James Bond adventure on the big screen, Dr. No, we get the news that Ian Fleming Publications has tapped Dan Jones to pen a new adventure perfect for today’s world. Just in time to celebrate James Bond Day, the National Year of Reading, and the Go All In initiative, the new novella, All In, will drop on December 3rd, the 70th anniversary of Fleming’s fourth novel, Diamonds Are Forever.

We knew we wanted to create a book to celebrate the National Year of Reading, a subject that is vitally important to us, and we knew we wanted to celebrate the anniversary of Diamonds are Forever. It was Dan who pulled it all together, conjuring the perfect 007 adventure, full of intrigue, danger, glamour and some surprise cameos. It is a beautiful, classic story, one that will thrill our fans, delight Dan’s loyal subjects and appeal to new readers this Christmas period. – Simon Ward, Publishing Director

All In

Ian Fleming Publications

According to the information available so far, the “new 007 novella finds James Bond in Ceylon (Sri Lanka) in 1954. The British are leaving. It’s six years since Ceylon, land of the most precious gemstones on earth, was released from the Empire. The forts and officers’ messes on the island are emptying. But James Bond is travelling in the opposite direction – joined by his ally and lover, the diamond smuggler Tiffany Case. 007 is on a mission to track down one of the most valuable stones in the world. And he doesn’t have much time to do it. Bond is lured into a deadly game played from the cool mountains of Kandy to the pitch-black depths of the ocean floor, finding the stakes are far higher than gemstones alone. To come out alive, he’s going to have to gamble everything. It’s ALL IN – or nothing.

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“Being asked to write a James Bond story is one of the greatest honours in contemporary fiction,” author Dan Jones says. “I’m very excited to take Bond to Ceylon at such a pivotal moment in world history – and thrilled that Ian Fleming Publications are trusting me to pay tribute to Diamonds Are Forever, which is one of the great books in the Bond canon. But happiest of all is my inner child – the little boy who was such an avid reader that he went to the library twice on a Saturday, who would read the back of the breakfast cereal box if he ran out of books, and who scarcely dared to dream that he would grow up to be a writer, let alone one who has been asked to Go All In for the National Year of Reading.”

Want to know more about Dan Jones? A glimpse into him: He is the New York Times and Sunday Times bestselling author of Powers and ThronesCrusadersThe TemplarsThe PlantagenetsWars of the Roses, and Magna Carta, as well as the acclaimed Essex Dogs trilogy. He hosts the Sony Music podcast This is History and has produced, written, and presented dozens of TV shows, including the popular Netflix series Secrets of Great British Castles. His latest nonfiction book is Castles: A Fortified History of the World.

Mark D McKee
Mark D McKee
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Mark cut his teeth in the men’s style world when he sold suits first at box stores such as Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank… Read Full Bio
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