  1. Culture
What Time is the UFC Fight Tonight? UFC 264 Schedule

Looking forward to watching UFC 264 tonight? You’re not the only one. This event is looking like it might set the UFC box office record for 2021, featuring one of the most high-profile fights we’ve seen so far in a year that’s already been packed with some amazing matchups. There are 13 fights happening across three cards as well, so it’s sure to be a full evening of bloody combat that will run past midnight. Here’s the all-important UFC 264 time.

We’re all looking forward most to the main card, which is headlined by the trilogy bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier following their last clash at UFC 257 in January (the first big PPV event of the year). The co-main event is a welterweight match between Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson, which, while obviously overshadowed by McGregor’s and Poirier’s score-settling showdown, is still shaping up to be an awesome contest. The five-fight main card begins at 10 PM ET (7 PM PT), and as the pay-per-view portion of the show, you’ll need to sign up for ESPN+ and buy the PPV package to watch UFC 264 online live tonight.

More UFC 264

As with most other big UFC events, the main card is preceded by two preliminary cards. These feature eight fights in total (four fights each). The early prelims start the action in the evening at 6:15 p.m. ET; these will be followed by the preliminary card at 8 p.m. ET. The entire event can be watched on ESPN+ but the preliminary cards will also air on ESPN. If you want to see the entire lineup in detail, we’ve laid out the complete updated fight card (including broadcast times) below.

The pay-per-view main card airs exclusively on ESPN+, so there’s still time to sign up if you haven’t already. If you’re new, though, then you can save a little cash by grabbing this one-time bundle deal that gets you a one-year ESPN+ subscription and the UFC 264 PPV package for $90, saving you a cool $40. Then, get ready to tune in to ESPN+ at 10 PM ET/7 PM. PT for the main event. We expect McGregor and Poirier to start their ring-walks around midnight ET.

UFC 264 Schedule

Early Prelims (6:15 PM ET / 3:15 PM PT)

  • Jennifer Maia vs. Jessica Eye
  • Omari Akhmedov vs. Brad Tavares
  • Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Jerome Rivera
  • Alen Amedovski vs. Hu Yaozong

Preliminary Card (8 PM ET / 5 PM PT)

  • Carlos Condit vs. Max Griffin
  • Niko Price vs. Michel Pereira
  • Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria
  • Dricus du Plessis vs. Trevin Giles

Main Event (10 PM ET / 7 PM PT)

  • Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor
  • Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson
  • Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy
  • Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya
  • Sean O’Malley vs. Kris Moutinho

