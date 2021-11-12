There Still Isn’t a Disney+ Free Trial, But This Comes Close

Disney+ continues to grow in popularity because of its ever-expanding lineup of movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. If you’re hoping to try the streaming service for free before signing up, you’re out of luck because Disney suspended the Disney+ free trial after a successful launch on Nov.12, 2019. However, for Disney+ Day, which celebrates the service’s second birthday, you’ll be able to sign up for one month of Disney+ for just $2 — it’s not free, but it’s heavily discounted from its normal price of $8 per month.

There’s a lot happening today for Disney+ Day, including the arrival of Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings, Jungle Cruise, Home Sweet Home Alone, Olaf Presents, and The Simpsons In Plusaversary to the streaming service. Certain films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe will also be available in IMAX format, with an extended aspect ratio that means more on-screen action. These movies include 2008’s Iron Man, 2018’s Black Panther, and 2021’s Black Widow, plus the newly added Shang-Chi, among a total of 13 films.

So that you don’t miss out on all these additions to Disney+, you should take advantage of Disney’s offer of $2 for a one-month subscription to the streaming service. To avail the promotion, you have to visit the Disney+ website and either click the Sign Up and Save button for new subscribers, or log in to access your account page if your subscription has expired. After entering a payment method for the $2 fee, you can already start watching all the content that Disney+ offers. Treat the month as a trial period, because once it’s finished, your subscription will automatically renew for the regular price of $8 per month unless you cancel before that happens.

It’s unclear if Disney will ever bring back a free trial for Disney+, but this offer as part of today’s Disney+ Day celebrations is close enough. You can avail a one-month subscription to the streaming service for only $2, for a $6 discount from the normal price of $8 per month. The deal only lasts until Nov. 14, but to make sure that you don’t forget to take advantage of the promotion, you should click that Sign Up Now button as soon as you can.

