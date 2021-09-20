  1. Culture
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Find Out Why 49,000 Amazon Shoppers Love This Cheap Air Fryer

By
COSORI Air Fryer Max XL on counter with chef cooking.

If you’ve never used one before, you should know that air fryers are a phenomenal alternative to traditional deep fryers and similarly-designed cooking appliances. They don’t require oil, yet the food — and snacks — still come out deliciously tasting and crisp! They often come with a host of cooking options too, like modes to properly heat chicken, veggies, frozen goods, and so many other types of food. You can grab a good one for a decent price thanks to the many air fryer deals that are available!

A worthy example is the Cosori Air Fryer Max XL, which is both an air fryer and digital cooker, with 13 different functions available. It comes with a 5.8-quart capacity, plenty big enough for preparing family meals, but you can order a smaller 3.7-quart model too. Oh, and that 5.8-quart basket can hold a whole 5-pound chicken and then some.

You can take a look at the Air Fryer Max XL over at Amazon, which is 10% off right now, bringing it down to $108 with free shipping. Or, you can keep reading to learn more about it, including why it’s such a great option for your family.

Why the Air Fryer Max XL Is Perfect for Families

COSORI Air Fryer Max XL installed in a modern kitchen.

Sure, that all sounds great, but what does any of it mean for you, and more importantly, your family? For starters, everyone can eat healthier thanks to an 85% reduction in oils, including better heart health. What’s more, there are several benefits from cooking with an air fryer, like this one, over other options, when compared to an oven, grill, or toaster oven.

Cosori’s air fryer is much more efficient, so various foods will cook faster, allowing you to get your meals ready earlier — eating earlier is good for your health and diet, too. A whole chicken takes about an hour max in the Air Fryer Max XL, compared to 25 to 40 minutes more in the oven. The air fryer produces almost no smoke and no fumes, so your kitchen and home won’t smell. You still get the delicious aromas of whatever is cooking, however! It’s easy to clean, too, with a removable basket that can either be hand-washed with warm, soapy water or tossed into a dishwasher. You don’t have to wash the baskets between cooking either when you’re preparing multiple foods, and it won’t affect the taste. You can take out a chicken, toss some fries, onion rings, or other sides into the basket, and put it right back into the cooker! The external surface is fingerprint-resistant, so neither your fingerprint oils nor your kids will cover the outside with prints, even after a particularly busy cooking session.

The touch panel on the front of the unit makes it easy to select the various modes, change settings, and start or stop cooking. There are one-touch options for each of the 13 cooking modes as well. A small booklet is even included with the unit, containing 100 recipes spanning breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert! You can always find more recipes all over the internet, too. For instance, here are 11 amazing air fryer recipes that everyone should try, and they’re easy to make!

You can grab the Cosori Air Fryer Max XL right now at Amazon for 10% off, which puts the final price at $108 plus free shipping. That’s over $12 off the regular price, but that deal is only good for the all-black model. It does come in bright red and all-white, but those variants are not on sale, unfortunately. Still, whatever version you choose, there’s a lot to love about this air fryer. You may soon be part of that 49,000 — and growing — group of happy customers!

Editors' Recommendations

Amazon and Walmart are Having a FLASH SALE on Air Fryers Today

Chefman 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer with prepared foods on the counter.

How to Live Stream UFC Fights Online in 2021

ufc 257 poirier vs mcgregor 2 ppv bundle deal conor v donald cerrone

The Best Home Espresso Makers To Brew the Perfect Jolt of Java

best home espresso machine

The 9 Best Motorcycles for First-Time Buyers

9 Best Beginner Motorcycles

We Tried WatchGang for a Month. Here’s Our Honest Review

watchgang review

ESPN Taps Drake To Bring the Flow To Select Monday Night Football Games

Drake performing on "The Come Up Show" during the Summer Sixteen Tour in 2016.

The World’s Only TVR T440R Could Be Yours for Just Under $270,000

The world's only TVR T440R, now on sale for about $265,000.

Jae Omar and Eran Gispan Unveil an Encino Home Inspired by Japanese Art

Designer Jae Omar's Japanese- and bespoke element-inspired ŌNIN in the exclusive Encino enclave in Los Angeles.jpg

The 10 Best Survival Food Kits To Stock Up on in 2021

Set of food eat. Quarantine essential food. Food delivery.

The Best 8 Tiny House Vacation Rentals to Escape to in the U.S.

The Escape Traveler XL surrounded by trees.

How To Make a Velvety Smooth Bearnaise Sauce

A steak sauce.

Estuary Ecosystems: How Rivers Impact Downstream Bays

river flowing through the woods

Guide to Meditation for Men: Mindfulness for Athletics

Shot of a man meditating in the lotus position at home.