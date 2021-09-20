If you’ve never used one before, you should know that air fryers are a phenomenal alternative to traditional deep fryers and similarly-designed cooking appliances. They don’t require oil, yet the food — and snacks — still come out deliciously tasting and crisp! They often come with a host of cooking options too, like modes to properly heat chicken, veggies, frozen goods, and so many other types of food. You can grab a good one for a decent price thanks to the many air fryer deals that are available!

A worthy example is the Cosori Air Fryer Max XL, which is both an air fryer and digital cooker, with 13 different functions available. It comes with a 5.8-quart capacity, plenty big enough for preparing family meals, but you can order a smaller 3.7-quart model too. Oh, and that 5.8-quart basket can hold a whole 5-pound chicken and then some.

You can take a look at the Air Fryer Max XL over at Amazon, which is 10% off right now, bringing it down to $108 with free shipping. Or, you can keep reading to learn more about it, including why it’s such a great option for your family.

Why the Air Fryer Max XL Is Perfect for Families

Sure, that all sounds great, but what does any of it mean for you, and more importantly, your family? For starters, everyone can eat healthier thanks to an 85% reduction in oils, including better heart health. What’s more, there are several benefits from cooking with an air fryer, like this one, over other options, when compared to an oven, grill, or toaster oven.

Cosori’s air fryer is much more efficient, so various foods will cook faster, allowing you to get your meals ready earlier — eating earlier is good for your health and diet, too. A whole chicken takes about an hour max in the Air Fryer Max XL, compared to 25 to 40 minutes more in the oven. The air fryer produces almost no smoke and no fumes, so your kitchen and home won’t smell. You still get the delicious aromas of whatever is cooking, however! It’s easy to clean, too, with a removable basket that can either be hand-washed with warm, soapy water or tossed into a dishwasher. You don’t have to wash the baskets between cooking either when you’re preparing multiple foods, and it won’t affect the taste. You can take out a chicken, toss some fries, onion rings, or other sides into the basket, and put it right back into the cooker! The external surface is fingerprint-resistant, so neither your fingerprint oils nor your kids will cover the outside with prints, even after a particularly busy cooking session.

The touch panel on the front of the unit makes it easy to select the various modes, change settings, and start or stop cooking. There are one-touch options for each of the 13 cooking modes as well. A small booklet is even included with the unit, containing 100 recipes spanning breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert! You can always find more recipes all over the internet, too. For instance, here are 11 amazing air fryer recipes that everyone should try, and they’re easy to make!

You can grab the Cosori Air Fryer Max XL right now at Amazon for 10% off, which puts the final price at $108 plus free shipping. That’s over $12 off the regular price, but that deal is only good for the all-black model. It does come in bright red and all-white, but those variants are not on sale, unfortunately. Still, whatever version you choose, there’s a lot to love about this air fryer. You may soon be part of that 49,000 — and growing — group of happy customers!

