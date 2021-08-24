Quick! This Sale on Giant Air Fryer Ovens Won’t Last Long

There are air fryers, and then there are absolutely massive air fryers, which you may or may not find in the latest air fryer deals. A truly large air fryer is nearly unmatched, followed closely by some of the latest Instant Pot deals — although, again, they’re not usually as large.
How big are we talking here? Try a 20-liter capacity — that’s large enough to fit a 10-inch pizza or a whole chicken. That’s what Best Buy has on sale today, for $72 off the normal price. For just $128, with free shipping, you can nab the Chefman Toast-Air Dual-Function Air Fryer and Oven. You’ll definitely need to make some counter space for this beast!
Typically, when you hear “air fryer,” you think about one that can cook a small pack of fries or some chicken nuggets or maybe even a small personal pizza. The Chefman Toast-Air Dual-Function Air Fryer, however, is a sight to behold, thanks to its humongous 20-liter capacity. Not only can it fit a large 10-inch pizza, but also more, thanks to a multi-tier shelf inside. There are nine cooking presets to fry, bake, broil, toast, and much more. What’s more, all hardware inside — including the wire rack, basket, bake pan, and crumb tray — are dishwasher-safe, so they’re easy to clean.
If you’re not sure what kind of food you can prepare with something like this, there are entire guides offering up some amazing air fryer recipes. It’s a super healthy way to deep fry food and create crunchy, delicious snacks or meals. You don’t need to add any oil or grease, either!
Normally $200, Best Buy is currently offering the Chefman Toast-Air Dual-Function Air Fryer and Oven for $128 with free shipping and delivery. That deal is good for $72 off and brings the price of this huge air fryer down to the same as a regular-size cooker. You don’t want to miss out on this deal, especially if you have a big family to feed!
