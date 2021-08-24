  1. Culture
Quick! This Sale on Giant Air Fryer Ovens Won’t Last Long

Chefman Toast-Air Dual-Function 20L Air Fryer full of cooking food on white background.

There are air fryers, and then there are absolutely massive air fryers, which you may or may not find in the latest air fryer deals. A truly large air fryer is nearly unmatched, followed closely by some of the latest Instant Pot deals — although, again, they’re not usually as large.

How big are we talking here? Try a 20-liter capacity — that’s large enough to fit a 10-inch pizza or a whole chicken. That’s what Best Buy has on sale today, for $72 off the normal price. For just $128, with free shipping, you can nab the Chefman Toast-Air Dual-Function Air Fryer and Oven. You’ll definitely need to make some counter space for this beast!

Typically, when you hear “air fryer,” you think about one that can cook a small pack of fries or some chicken nuggets or maybe even a small personal pizza. The Chefman Toast-Air Dual-Function Air Fryer, however, is a sight to behold, thanks to its humongous 20-liter capacity. Not only can it fit a large 10-inch pizza, but also more, thanks to a multi-tier shelf inside. There are nine cooking presets to fry, bake, broil, toast, and much more. What’s more, all hardware inside — including the wire rack, basket, bake pan, and crumb tray — are dishwasher-safe, so they’re easy to clean.

If you’re not sure what kind of food you can prepare with something like this, there are entire guides offering up some amazing air fryer recipes. It’s a super healthy way to deep fry food and create crunchy, delicious snacks or meals. You don’t need to add any oil or grease, either!

Normally $200, Best Buy is currently offering the Chefman Toast-Air Dual-Function Air Fryer and Oven for $128 with free shipping and delivery. That deal is good for $72 off and brings the price of this huge air fryer down to the same as a regular-size cooker. You don’t want to miss out on this deal, especially if you have a big family to feed!

More Air Fryer Deals Available Now

Want something a little smaller? We rounded up all of the best air fryer deals that are available right now. You can check all of those out below.

Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker

$200 $250
This 9-in-1 device can take the place of numerous kitchen accessories to fry, crisp, steam, dehydrate, and many more functions. Clean up cluttered cabinets with a device that does it all.
Buy at Amazon

Proctor Silex 1.5-Liter Air Fryer

$78 $86
This 1.5-liter air fryer by Proctor Silex lets you make one to two services of all your favorite fried foods using way less oil than you'd use for deep frying.
Buy at Sears

Instant Vortex 6 Quart Air Fryer

$70 $100
Instant Pot's Instant Vortex has four functions controlled by a digital LED touchscreen. You can air fry, roast, bake, and reheat.
Buy at Amazon

Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer XL 5.8 QT

$99 $149
Snap up this family-sized smart air fryer. Start meals remotely with smartphone app remote control via Wi-Fi, Alexa, or via digital control panel. Scheduling and warming features cook and hold meals.
Buy at Walmart
Discount with coupon

Ninja Foodi Smart Air Fry Digital Countertop Convection Toaster Oven

$270 $300
With this 10-in-1 smart convection toaster oven, you can achieve the perfect doneness in just a touch of a button in no time at all with little to no oil.
Buy at Amazon

Chefman  TurboFry  Stainless Steel Air Fryer, 8-quart

$74 $100
Get ready for wings and fries night with this family-sized 8-quart air fryer basket. The digital control panel takes the guesswork out of find the correct time and temperature settings.
Buy at Walmart

