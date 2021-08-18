  1. Culture
This Massive Air Fryer Is So Cheap Today It Might Be a Mistake

Chefman 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer with prepared foods on the counter.

Generally, when you fry foods you have to use oil and it creates a greasy mess, and also makes the food all greasy too. If you take advantage of one of the best air fryer deals, or heck, even one of the best multi-cooker or Instant Pot deals, you can ditch the oil!

For example, Best Buy has the Chefman 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer on sale today, for a crazy low price. You can grab it for $81, which is $69 off, with free shipping or in-store pickup. This thing is massive, and it has several presets to cook a wide variety of foods and snacks. It’s easy to use, prepares delicious food, and it’s much healthier than conventional deep fryers! Check it out.

The first thing you’ll notice about Chefman’s 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer is that it has a stylish and sleek design, thanks to its glossy stainless steel finish. The surface is also designed to be non-stick and super easy to clean, allowing you to merely wipe it down. It utilizes 1,700 Watts or 120 Volts of power, with cETL safety technology for longevity and risk-free cooking. There are 4 presets, allowing you to choose cooking modes designed specifically for certain foods, like chicken, or fries. What’s more, the massive basket offers plenty of room for even bulk foods, and a small tray is included too to keep the foods from getting the inside of the basket too greasy.

If you’re on the fence about grabbing one, you can always review some amazing air fryer recipes, including meals, snacks, and desserts. It’s also worth noting that an air fryer is one of the best ways to reheat fries, or even reheat rotisserie chicken, without making it taste gross! Seriously, if you’ve never used or worked with an air fryer before, you’re in for a real treat! They’re also incredibly easy to clean, and the Chefman Digital Air Fryer is no exception to that rule.

Normally $150, Best Buy is offering the Chefman 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer today for $81 with free shipping. That’s $69 off, and since there’s no shipping cost, it’s a fantastic deal! That’s a small price to pay for deliciously crunchy yet healthier fried foods!

