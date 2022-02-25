It’s time to refresh your bedroom and have a better night’s sleep with these best bed frames for your mattress. A bed frame plays a leading role in sleep quality and a vital role in the overall atmosphere of any bedroom. Sleeping on an uncomfortable bed can keep you tossing and turning all night and rob you of your sleep! A bed frame purchase can be costly, so it’s essential to understand and know what you want before investing.

Bed frames are designed to act as the support system for your mattress as it lifts it off the floor and makes it easier to access. Bed frames come in various style options and materials such as wood, metal, or upholstery, to suit your personal preference. While selecting a bed frame based on appearance or cost alone is tempting, it’s important to recognize other important factors. One crucial factor that most people forget is to consider the height of the bed frame and the quality of materials used. The height of the bed frame affects how easy it is for you to get into and out of bed and the storage you can use underneath. Having a durable, solidly built bed frame can reduce the likelihood of the frame sagging, which leads to back and shoulder pain and is quieter and creak-free. A lower-quality bed frame will creak and feel less stable than a well-built one.

We will highlight the best bed frames available for your mattress today through this article. Describe what makes them unique and share critical factors to consider as you shop for a new bed frame. Whether you want something sleek, modern, more storage that will save you space, or just a better night’s sleep, it’s all here, so keep reading to find your match.

Zinus Suzanne Platform Bed Frame

This modern platform bed will look sleek and functional in any bedroom with its industrial design and durability. It’s accented with elegantly finished solid wood and backed by durable steel, so it’s as sturdy as it is stylish. It’s also been rewarded the GOOD DESIGN Award by the Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design.

It’s made with closely spaced wooden slats, creating the ultimate noise-free mattress support. You will not hear a sound coming from this bed! The best part of the Zinus Suzanne Platform Bed Frame bed is it involves the most straightforward assembly ever, and you can leave your toolbox in the closet. All of the parts come in just one box that includes all the tools you need to assemble, and it will take you less than an hour.

West Elm Emmett Bed Frame

We’ve always been a fan of West Elm, and this bed frame does not disappoint. The West Elm Emmett Bed Frame collection is a game-changer with its storage, and it looks like a hotel bed you would find in a luxury hotel. The West Elm Emmett Side Storage Bed is one of their most popular bed frames because the entire design is customizable. From the type of headboard to the fabric and the legs, you can create the best bed frame for your bedroom. All pieces are sturdy but have that classic, vintage West Elm characteristic carried throughout.

Another selling point to purchasing from West Elm is the option to use their service’s white glove delivery to assemble the bed. The delivery guys will come to your home and unassemble and take away your old bed frame first, then build your next bed frame. It’s a bit pricey but well worth it mainly because they carry the heavy old bed frame out for you!

The Bed by Thuma

Look no further than The Bed by Thuma if you search for a platform bed. It’s a thoughtfully designed sustainable wood bed frame with a pillow board that creates the ultimate lounging space. It’s the best bed frame to purchase if you regularly move because it will hold up over time. What’s unique about Thuma is that it is built on the Japanese artisans’ technique of having a quiet, easy-to-put-together setup. It’s naturally noise-minimizing and easy to put together while eliminating the need for excess metal hardware. It’s a bed that brings form, function, and comfort into a room.

The Bed by Thuma is ideal for decluttering a space with its 9-inch clearance for storage under the bed. Another selling aspect is its rounded corners, so no more bruised shins! Shipping is free, and it comes in three boxes that are designed to fit upstairs and through hallways so you can easily do it yourself. The entire process can be done in less than an hour, and no tools are needed. It comes in six sizes and two different types of wood for the frame and two fabrics for the pillow board.

Nectar Adjustable Bed Frame

When we first discovered this bed, we thought an adjustable bed frame for under $1,300 may seem too good to be true or may lack pricer models’ features. But fear not, Nectar’s Adjustable Bed Frame packs a lot of good in a budget-friendly bed frame.

The biggest perk to the Nectar Adjustable Bed Frame is that it can be programmed to remember your favorite sleep positions. Getting a good night’s sleep should be at the top of your health and wellness needs. Having a bed automatically adjust into your favorite position ultimately sets you up for a dreamy, deep sleep. Another thing we enjoyed about this bed is that it has a built-in massager that divides your body into three sections. Just press the remote, and each massage lasts 15 minutes and is the perfect way to relax and unwind after a long day. The Nectar Adjustable Bed Frame has two USB ports on either side, so you can charge your technology overnight.

Simba Pegasus Bed Base

The Simba Pegasus Bed Base is a contemporary bed frame with a stylish curved headboard that makes the best bed frame for an oversized bedroom. It’s a modern but functional bed base paired with the brand’s new responsive slat support surface. With the brand’s new Simba-Flex and Simba-React slat support, this might be the best night’s sleep you have ever had.

Unlike traditional static bed bases, the responsive slats flex gently as you move, helping your body remain perfectly balanced and aligned. Two different types of slats keep your body in this position. First are triple-cushioned narrower slats that relieve pressure around the shoulder area and keep your shoulders down from your ears to relax your neck. Second, there are firmer, extra-wide slats around the lumbar region because this area of the body needs the most support.

It’s a super easy and fast assembly with only three steps and no tools. You click the sides of the bed frame together, insert the wooden legs into the “easy-fit” system and tighten and twist the legs in to finish.

Buy $539

Layla Metal Platform Base

Consider a metal bed frame like the Layla Metal Platform Base for those just looking to keep their mattress off the floor. It’s simple, clean, and built with reinforced tubular steel, so very sturdy and built to last.

Layla’s is super easy to set up and very budget-friendly. Its criss-cross anti-sag deck construction eliminates the sag you can receive in older platform beds. So, no more nasty pain in your back, hips, and shoulders, and it can support up to 1,200 pounds. The frame itself is lightweight, while the ability to fold the edge makes it a great option if you want to store and use it as a guest bed or if you move frequently. The foldable metal base has 13-inches of clearance from the deck to the floor. It’s excellent for under-the-bed storage and allows a lot of airflow through your mattress to help you sleep cooler.

Best Bed Frame FAQ

What Bed Frame Should I get?

A bed frame isn’t just a means of keeping your mattress off the floor. The best bed frame for your mattress creates the atmosphere of a room, ensures a quality night of sleep, and can add potential storage space. Finding a bed frame becomes more manageable if you already have a mattress you love. Are you looking to shop for the best mattresses for your new bed frame? Here are some of the best beds that ship right to your door, and we rounded up the best mattress-in-a-box brands for easy delivery.

The bed is usually considered the most significant piece of furniture in any bedroom. Choosing an ideal bed frame can make or break a room, especially since a large bed can easily overpower a small space. If you have a small bedroom and already feel cramped, opt for a simple metal bed frame to keep things looking clean, and you can store stuff under the bed. Another option to consider if you need more storage is a platform bed which provides storage under the bed and even shelves in the headboard.

What Bed Frames Need a Box Spring?

The term “box spring” refers to the traditional design that uses actual springs (or metal grid patterns) surrounded by a wooden or metal bed frame. A box spring is designed to provide underlying support for the mattress, raise the mattress to a more comfortable height, and protect the mattress by absorbing impact. Last, a box spring can improve airflow, which helps to keep the mattress cooler.

Bed frames that need a box spring are the traditional metal rail bed frame designed to cradle box springs. You can also use box springs if you have an older innerspring mattress or a mattress whose manufacturer specifically recommends box springs. Also, you can use a box frame if you want to elevate your bed to make it easier to get in and out of bed in the morning.

What Bed Frame is Best for Memory Foam Mattresses?

Choosing the proper foundation for your memory foam mattress can deliver life-improving sleep. The critical thing to remember about memory foam mattresses is that they need adequate air circulation to keep you cool and comfortable at night. Your body molds to the memory foam shape with a memory foam mattress, which can compromise air circulation. The lack of air circulation can result in extra warmth that disturbs your sleep. The best way to circulate air in your memory foam bed is to opt for a mattress with wooden slats.

Bed bases with wooden slats provide memory foam mattresses with the best air circulation and durability. They offer a solid, sturdy platform for the mattress to lay on and allow for proper air circulation in all memory foam mattress layers. This leaves you cool and comfy and prepared for a great night of sleep.

