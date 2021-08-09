This 6-Quart Air Fryer Is Over 50% Off at Best Buy Right Now

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Microwaves, toaster ovens, and just regular toasters are great, but there’s one appliance in particular that every smart home should have — an air fryer. That’s why we always recommend checking out the latest air fryer deals. You might also want to peruse Instant Pot deals, and Ninja deals, both of which are similar.

Air fryers make your foods or snacks nice and crispy, without all the nasty and fattening oils, as a deep fryer would need. You’re in luck because Best Buy has the Bella Pro Series 6-Quart Air Fryer on sale for $55 off the normal price. That brings the total down to $45 with free shipping or in-store pickup in select locations. This thing can prepare up to 5 pounds of food at a time, enough for the whole family and then some!

If you’re on the fence and want to see what one of these things can do, be sure to check out this list of air fryer recipes everyone should try! There’s something for everyone from appetizers to delicious desserts. Air fryer meals are super easy to make, especially with the Bella Pro Series.

The first thing you’ll notice about the Bella Pro is that it has a bright LED display with touch controls. There is a bevy of cooking modes, including fry, broil, bake, roast, reheat, keep warm, dehydrate, and even a special setting just for pizza! The basket has a 6-quart capacity, which is enough for cooking 5 pounds of food at a time. That’s plenty for a whole family and some guests. It can cook at temperatures ranging from 9-degrees to 400-degrees Fahrenheit, with 1700W of power and no preheating required. The nonstick pan and crisping tray are both dishwasher safe, making them super easy to clean after use.

Normally $100, Best Buy is offering the Bella Pro Series 6-Quart Air Fryer in Matte Black for $45 with free shipping in select locations, or free in-store pickup if it’s available at a Best Buy near you. That’s a total savings of $55, not including shipping, but hurry if you want one because this deal has less than a day left on the clock!

