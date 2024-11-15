Whoever gets the role will be compared to Christian Bale

Luca Guadagnino has become one of the most effective storytellers in Hollywood in the last decade. Usually focusing on LGBTQ+ films, Guadagnino is creative and willing to take chances that other directors shy away from. He previously made Challengers, Call Me by Your Name, and Bones and All, but perhaps his biggest swing for the fences yet will be a remake of the cult classic circa Y2K, American Psycho. It has been leaked that the Italian filmmaker will reboot the serial killer crime drama about a seemingly normal and incredibly handsome late-20s man who hides horrific murders from his peers.

Christian Bale made Patrick Bateman an iconic character at the turn of the century, and it’s a role that is hard to imagine being recast. Now in his 50s, Bale is too old to reprise Bateman and a new actor will be thrust into his big shoes. Allow us to throw our hat in the ring and brainstorm the next American Psycho star.

Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson’s career arc has been one for the ages. Once teased for playing Edward Cullen in the Twilight movies, Pattinson switched to more serious roles, such as in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves The Batman. Beyond the parallels to Bale playing the Dark Knight, Pattinson possesses a magnetic and dark aura that would fit the psychotic gaze of Patrick Bateman. He’s a little older than the others we’ll suggest, but his star power at the moment means Guadagnino and the casting crew will surely at least take a look at him.

Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet seems to be on the tip of everyone’s tongue when casting the next big male lead in a movie. This type of respect and reverence is hard to quantify in Hollywood, but most just know when they see it. Chalamet is a versatile and talented under-30 superstar who has already worked with Gaudagnino in Call Me by Your Name and knows about headlining franchises with past successes, such as Dune and Wonka. Chalamet’s tendency to play the good guy would allow him to disguise Bateman’s immoralities, but the actor also has the ability to bring out the serial killer’s darkness in what would be a new challenge for him as he enters the next stage of his career.

Taylor Zakhar Perez

Queer movie fans will be more familiar with Taylor Zakhar Perez than a casual film watcher, but this might be good for the American Psycho remake. Allowing a relative unknown to play such a famous character means that people won’t be comparing him to his past or putting as much pressure on him to measure up to Christian Bale. Zakhar Perez previously starred in The Kissing Booth and Red, White, and Royal Blue, both of which are light-hearted and romantic. His good looks and charisma would be the perfect fit for Bateman, though. Give him a shot!

Glen Powell

Glen Powell is the internet’s boyfriend right now. It seems every time you open social media, there’s a slew of thirsty posts asking for his sharp jawline and big smile to grace our screens. This would make him the quintessential Patrick Bateman. He’s hitting a new level of fame after starring in the disaster flick Twisters and is still young enough (36 years old) to be in American Psycho. Powell has an everyman appeal like Matthew McConaughey used to in his younger years, and that type of allure is hard to find in many actors.

Austin Butler

Austin Butler will have to stop using his Elvis Presley accent to become Patrick Bateman, but this star’s dedication to his characters would make for an impressive performance in American Psycho. Butler’s obsession with the minor details in a film gives him an edge over his peers. He can play the lead role or the supporting one, an ability that also informs his unique style. Butler has also been in the Dune franchise and, one of Quentin Tarantino’s best movies.

Jacob Elordi

Jacob Elordi is a defining heartthrob of this generation, but don’t let his looks fool you. Elordi has a lot of great skills in his bag and can switch genres on the fly. He’s been in romance (The Kissing Booth), queer psych-thrillers (Saltburn), and deranged dramas (Euphoria). He’s becoming very famous, but he’s still not in the category of Chalamet or Pattinson. This would give him the ability to mold his performance without the pressure of his past, much like we talked about with Powell and Zakhar Perez.

Charles Melton

Charles Melton is waiting for a chance to break through on the biggest stage, and the American Psycho remake could be the moment for him. The Riverdale actor has leading man presence, and his Korean heritage would be a good way for the movie to add some diversity. Some people may disagree with Bateman being played by anyone but a white man, but the story is more malleable than you might think. The toxic masculinity at the core of the story doesn’t necessarily need a racial thematic component.