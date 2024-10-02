Insights into an elite athlete who is performing at his peak

Formula 1 fans who want to know more about F1 drivers or understand how they can perform at such an elite level will have the opportunity this fall to see what drives Red Bull’s three-time F1 Champion driver, Max Verstappen. Starting Monday, October 14, eleven Max Verstappen documentaries, including Off the Beaten Track and Master of the Track, will premiere on the Viaplay US streaming service in the United States.

Why Verstappen’s documentaries matter



Max Verstappen, 27, is already among the best Formula 1 drivers in the 75-year motorsport history. Recognized at a young age as a potential Champion, Verstappen has won three FIA F1 Driver’s World Championships. He dominated F1 2023, winning 19 of the 22 races in the season. Responding to the growing interest in F1 racing in the U.S., Viaplay will show more of the human side of one of F1’s top drivers.

Recommended Videos

On Verstappen’s official site, the driver said, “Partnering with Viaplay for all these series has been an incredible journey. These series show a side that often remains unseen during the moments on the Formula 1 circuit. It gives a glimpse of my life, my love for different forms of motorsport and the people who inspire me.”

Viaplay Verstappen documentary schedule

Documentary title Debut Max Verstappen: Off the Beaten Track (3 episodes) October 14 Max Verstappen: Master of the Track October 14 Max’s Machine October 21 F1 October 21 F1 2023: Champion Becoming a Legend October 28 Lion Unleashed: Seasons 1-3 November 18 Near Perfect November 25 Picture Perfect November 25 Anatomy of a Champion Novem er 25

U.S. viewers can find Viaplay via Amazon’s Prime Video Channels, The Roku Channel, Xfinity, XUMO, and Sling TV.