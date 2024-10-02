 Skip to main content
Viaplay to debut eleven F1 driver Verstappen documentaries in US and UK

Insights into an elite athlete who is performing at his peak

By
Documentary title slide of Max Verstappen - Off the Beaten Track showing Verstappen in R1 racing gear walking alone on the side of a track.
Verstappen.com

Formula 1 fans who want to know more about F1 drivers or understand how they can perform at such an elite level will have the opportunity this fall to see what drives Red Bull’s three-time F1 Champion driver, Max Verstappen. Starting Monday, October 14, eleven Max Verstappen documentaries, including Off the Beaten Track and Master of the Track, will premiere on the Viaplay US streaming service in the United States.

Why Verstappen’s documentaries matter

Max Verstappen in front of a Viaplay microphone.
Max Verstappen, 27, is already among the best Formula 1 drivers in the 75-year motorsport history. Recognized at a young age as a potential Champion, Verstappen has won three FIA F1 Driver’s World Championships. He dominated F1 2023, winning 19 of the 22 races in the season. Responding to the growing interest in F1 racing in the U.S., Viaplay will show more of the human side of one of F1’s top drivers.

On Verstappen’s official site, the driver said, “Partnering with Viaplay for all these series has been an incredible journey. These series show a side that often remains unseen during the moments on the Formula 1 circuit. It gives a glimpse of my life, my love for different forms of motorsport and the people who inspire me.”

Viaplay Verstappen documentary schedule

Documentary title Debut
Max Verstappen: Off the Beaten Track (3 episodes) October 14
Max Verstappen: Master of the Track October 14
Max’s Machine October 21
F1 October 21
F1 2023: Champion Becoming a Legend October 28
Lion Unleashed: Seasons 1-3 November 18
Near Perfect November 25
Picture Perfect November 25
Anatomy of a Champion Novem er 25

U.S. viewers can find Viaplay via Amazon’s Prime Video Channels, The Roku Channel, Xfinity, XUMO, and Sling TV.

