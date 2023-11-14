 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Tesla walks back plan to sue Cybertruck flippers (but resales are still discouraged)

Tesla isn't the only automaker with this type of policy

Dave McQuilling
By
Tesla Cybertruck render on the road
Tesla

Tesla is rolling back plans to sue people who flip their Cybertrucks just days after the automaker made headlines for a new clause in its Terms & Conditions, which said the company might pursue legal action against Cybertruck resellers when the long-awaited truck finally makes its debut.

The clause threatening legal action seems to have disappeared from the company’s “Motor Vehicle Order Agreement Terms & Conditions,” though resales are still discouraged. Although a lawsuit may be off the table, Tesla is still threatening to cancel pre-orders while keeping the “Order Fee, Order Deposit and Transportation Fee” if it believes the order has “has been made with a view toward resale of the Vehicle or that has otherwise been made in bad faith.”

Recommended Videos

The EV manufacturer initially added a clause to the sale contract allowing it to sue people who resold their Cybertrucks within a year for $50,000 or the apparent profits from the sale — whatever was greater. If a buyer had wanted to resell their truck, they would have to give Tesla the right to repurchase it for its original sale price minus $0.25 for every mile it had been driven.

Related

Now that the clause has gone, flipping could be a major issue. It has been suggested that there are up to two million pre-orders in place for the Tesla Cybertruck, and it may take up to a decade to clear that backlog. That could also be a “best case” scenario, with Tesla hoping production may hit 250,000 vehicles per year by 2025. However, as with the truck’s release date, those figures could be optimistic.

The vehicle isn’t even out yet, and people with early pre-orders are already attempting to flip them. Some of the orders, which were placed shortly after the Cybertruck’s 2019 unveiling, have been listed for as much as $10,000 on eBay.

A gavel
Sergei Tokmakov, Esq. https://Terms.Law / Pixabay

Legal threats are nothing new

Anti-flipping clauses are nothing new in the automotive world, and if Tesla stuck to its guns, then it wouldn’t be anything novel. Manufacturers like Ford have anti-flipping clauses for several vehicles, including the Ford GT. Ford also suggested its dealers implement a similar clause when the F-150 Lightning was in high demand — in an effort to discourage scalping. These clauses often have a time limit of one year or so and are aggressively enforced when implemented.

One high-profile case saw the Detroit-based manufacturer sue professional wrestler John Cena after the WWE star resold his GT for a profit. The case was settled out of court, with the money Cena made on the sale going to charity and an apology being issued.

Ferrari is also famous for the clauses bundled with its sales, some of which are similar to the ones Tesla proposed. If you’re among the few people allowed to buy a Ferrari with a limited run, then Ferrari wants first dibs if you ever sell it. Failure to adhere to this clause could result in a lawsuit and will definitely see you land on the company’s infamous blacklist. Porsche, GM, Aston Martin, and Rolls Royce are among the other companies that implement anti-flipping clauses in the sales contracts of their most anticipated or in-demand vehicles.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dave McQuilling
Dave McQuilling
Dave has spent pretty much his entire career as a journalist; this has included jobs at newspapers, TV stations, on the…
The Tesla Cybertruck’s latest close-up reveals a long list of problems
The Tesla Cybertruck's doors don't fit
Tesla Cybertruck render on the road

We may have our best look yet at the exterior of Tesla’s much anticipated (and equally divisive) Cybertruck. More and more videos are emerging of “RC” or “Release Candidate” vehicles being tested in public, and a recent example gave a new perspective of some of the Tesla Cybertruck’s exterior features.

A Twitter user posted a short video containing close-up footage of the vehicle’s side and front. One notable moment involved a shot of the rear door, which appears to not sit flush with the rest of the bodywork. This issue seems to fit with a recent leak involving an email that was allegedly sent by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. In the email, which Tesla hasn’t acknowledged, Musk expresses his frustration about a lack of quality control surrounding the Cybertruck, particularly issues with the vehicle’s bodywork.

Read more
Industry insider says Tesla Cybertruck pre-production issues are nothing to worry about (yet)
Don't judge a 16-bit truck by its pre-production models?
Tesla Cybertruck parked indoors in front of a black wall with headlights and taillights on.

The concern surrounding Tesla’s pre-production Cybertruck problems may be misplaced, according to one automotive authority. After five high-profile delays and over four years of waiting, numerous sites, commenters, and even Elon Musk himself have all pointed out problems with the pre-production vehicle. One recent issue, which may have caused the most recent push-back of the truck’s production date, relates to panel gaps on the polygonal EV.

Auto expert Sandy Munro seemed dismissive of this, telling Insider: "With prototypes, they're not as fussy about panel gaps and things like that — so you can't really throw rocks at that.”

Read more
We finally know what the Tesla Cybertruck interior looks like
It's still a pretty ugly truck
Tesla Cybertruck parked indoors in front of a black wall with headlights and taillights on.

Tesla’s Cybertruck was announced in 2019 and originally scheduled to hit the road back in 2021, but it has faced five delays so far and might not make it into customer’s hands until 2024 at the earliest. As it should have started to roll off the production line two years ago, you would think we’d know the final design inside and out by now -- but that isn’t the case. Much of the truck is still shrouded in mystery, though one of those mysteries may have just unraveled.

A video has appeared that apparently shows the interior of the truck — or one of its late prototypes, at the very least. The minute-long clip, which was recorded by YouTube user “Vlad Vein,” shows the truck’s steering wheel, infotainment system, and several portions of its interior. The clip is in Russian, but it’s fairly obvious what is being shown off. The leaker shows the camera the entry keycard, what appears to be a yoke wheel, and goes on to demonstrate a little of what the central display can do.

Read more