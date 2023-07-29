 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Rolls-Royce just gave you a really good reason to never buy a Rolls-Royce — you may get blacklisted

This is what could get you on the Rolls-Royce blacklist

Dave McQuilling
By
Rolls-Royce Spectre side profile in front of gray walls and studio lighting.
Rolls-Royce / Rolls Royce

Flipping a desirable car can be a quick way to make a large amount of money. At the height of the pandemic several vehicles, including Ford’s F-150 Lightning and the Tesla Model S, were being flipped for tens of thousands of dollars above MSRP. But attempting to flip a Rolls-Royce in a similar way may ensure you never get your hands on one again.

The luxury auto manufacturer has stated that anyone caught flipping a particularly limited or desirable Rolls will be blacklisted for life. While speaking to Car and Dealer magazine, the company’s CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös says:  ‘[If they sell the car on] they’re going immediately on a blacklist and this is it — you will never ever have the chance to acquire again.’

Recommended Videos

This particular threat relates to the Rolls-Royce Spectre, an all-electric vehicle that customers will start receiving in the fourth quarter of 2023. Despite the warning, the temptation to flip those cars may be strong. Rolls-Royce’s vehicles have always been sought after by the super-rich, and there are probably plenty around who will think nothing of spending a five-figure sum to skip the waiting list and get a Spectre on their driveway before any of their neighbors. One U.K. car dealer, who seems unphased by Müller-Ötvös’s threat, expects to make $65,000 on each Spectre he flips.

Some may take offense at a company telling them what they can and can’t do with an item they’ve just paid $500,000 for. Ironically enough, if Rolls-Royce follows through and does ban some customers for life, they may just create a bigger pool of people flippers can offer their vehicles to.

Front end angle of 2023 Ferrari F8 Tributo parked in front of mountains in the distance.
Ferrari / Ferrari

This isn’t a unique policy

While potential Rolls-Royce customers may be put off by the policy, they should know that it isn’t unique — especially in the world of high-end cars. Historically, Ferrari is happy to put customers on its blacklist for a multitude of reasons. One quick way to fall out with Ferrari involves flipping one of its notoriously limited vehicles. 

You have to be invited to purchase one of the Prancing Horse’s limited runs. Getting an invite usually requires a good relationship, a history of buying from the brand, and years of attendance at the company’s events. Ferrari has even been known to ask for a buyer’s financial details to ensure their car can be kept in mint condition. Given the difficulty involved in getting into the Italian supercar manufacturer’s good graces, many buyers may not be keen to throw it all away for a quick profit.

Outside of the automotive world, other luxury brands also have strong anti-flipping policies. Getting a rare Rolex, like a Daytona, requires you to be on good terms with your local dealer and have a history with the brand. If you buy said watch from a dealer, then sell it on, there’s a good chance you’ll find yourself on the watchmaker’s blacklist.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dave McQuilling
Dave McQuilling
Dave has spent pretty much his entire career as a journalist; this has included jobs at newspapers, TV stations, on the…
Your Next Escape is Anywhere, as Long as You’re Driving a 2022 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Label review

As a moderate anti-consumerist (leaning heavily on laziness to support all disinterest in buying new things), it’s painful to acknowledge my extreme attachment to a recent purchase. To even imagine life before I discovered noise-canceling headphones is to venture into a dark, cacophonous cave without hope for tranquility.

At first, while suffering with brain injury symptoms, these headphones were a necessity. A car alarm or lawn mower would trigger a splitting headache for hours, making over-ear protection my only refuge. As I recovered and my sensitivity to noise lessened, however, my proclivity for serenity didn’t. Re-engaging with friends and long-loved activities was wonderful, but retreating to a silent world all my own never lost its appeal. Thankfully, the two yearnings – social and still – weren’t mutually exclusive. As soon as I was able, I accompanied my wife and close friends on camping trips as far away as my gas-guzzling Land Cruiser would take us.

Read more
Rolls-Royce Just Debuted a $47,000 Picnic Basket Because Why Not?
rolls royce picnic basket champagne chest 5

For the truly well-heeled gentleman, there comes a point in life when there’s nothing new or exciting left to buy. When the closet is already stocked with alligator skin luggage and bulletproof attache briefcases; when the garage has so many supercars that you’ve forgotten how many Ferraris you own; when your superyachts have their own satellite yachts; when Stacy Keach has thoroughly profiled your illicit one-percenter shenanigans on American Greed. Thankfully, for the man who almost literally has everything, Rolls-Royce just announced an absurdly luxurious picnic basket to end all picnic baskets.

But, first, don’t call it a “picnic basket.” While it might technically be a basket-like case for keeping one’s picnic accouterment, the Rolls-Royce Champagne Chest is a museum-quality accessory that’s probably best kept under glass rather than enjoyed in the real world. Like the brand’s bevy of flashy, over-the-top luxury cars, it’s an unnecessary uber-luxe toy done only the way Rolls-Royce knows how.

Read more
Lamborghini sells its last fully gasoline-powered supercar
All fully gasoline-powered Lamborghinis have now been sold
2023 Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica front end angle from passenger's side parked on the road with buildings in the back.

 

Earlier this year, Lamborghini said goodbye to its last V-12 gas-powered supercars. The writing was on the wall — Lamborghini is transitioning toward electric vehicles after 60 years of manufacturing some of the fastest gas-powered supercars in the world. With its gas-powered V12 engine supercars off the market, the Lamborghini Huracan and Urus models were still available for sale.

Read more