How you can get a Porsche 911 modified to feel like a retro Porsche 935

Rezvani Retro wants to build a race car for you

Bruce Brown
By

Rezvani Retro Porsche 911 conversion parked on tracksidewith a distant mountains in the background.Would you like to own and drive a legend? Porsche 935 race cars, which the company manufactured and sold to racing customers from 1975 to 1978, achieved unparalleled results. The 935s that still exist sell at auctions for well over one million dollars.

If you would love to own and drive a Porsche 935 but are not prepared to spend that amount, Rezvani Retro will convert a generation 992 Porsche 911 to look and perform like a 935-like race car for you. The company will only build 50 units of what it calls the RR1, with prices for the first five starting at $149,000, not including the cost of a donor car you supply.

Why the Rezvani Retro RR1 matters

White Rezvani Retro Porsche 911 to Porsche 935 conversion right rear three-quarter view.
Rezvani Retro / Rezvani Retro

Most of us drive standard manufactured vehicles that differ only by color and options selected from a limited list. Enthusiasts often buy aftermarket upgrades and accessories to personalize their cars further, but true custom cars are rare.

Rezvani Retro is a division of Rezvani Motors, a company that uses 3D modeling and carbon fiber technologies to create custom sports cars and activity vehicles. Rezvani formed the Retro division to recreate legendary vehicles with modern technology and amenities, converting customer-owned donor cars. The combined price of a donor car and the RR1 conversion exceeds many budgets, but Rezvani Retro is the solution for a significant market niche.

Rezvani Retro RR1: three versions

Rezvani Retro Porsche 911 conversion parked on trackside about to enter a straight.
Rezvani Retro / Rezvani Retro

Rezvani Retro isn’t limiting its conversion customers to a single model. There are three versions. Each RR1 model is ready for the race track, but can also be prepared to drive legally on streets. The images in this article show a version with track graphics and a white RR1 model prepped for the street.

The RR1 550, converted from a Porsche Carrera S, is a rear wheel drive model powered by a 3.0-lite turbocharged flat six-cylinder engine that creates 550 horsepower in the track version or 530 hp for street use. The RR1 550 can be equipped with a 7-speed manual or PDK transmission. The PDK is Prosche’s dual-clutch transmission that uses paddle shifters for fast shifts. Rezvani Retro says the RR1 550 conversion accelerates from 0-to-60 mph in 3.1 seconds.

Based on a donor Porsche GT3 or GT3 RS, an RR1 565 is a naturally aspirated (not turbocharged) 4.0-liter flat-six with 565 hp is set up for the track or 535 in street configuration. The rear wheel drive RR1 565 has either a 6-speed manual or PDK transmission and can get from 0-to-60 mph in 3.0 seconds.

The RR1 750 is the fastest model. Rezvani Retro prepares the turbocharged 3.8-liter flat six to produce 750 hp on the track, starting with your Porsche Turbo S. The street setup makes 715 hp. The all-wheel drive RR! 750 has a PDK transmission and can scoot to 60 mph in only 2.0 seconds.

Rezvani Retro RR1: standards and options

White Rezvani Retro Porsche 911 to Porsche 935 conversion parked in front of a commercial building right profile.
Rezvani Retro / Rezvani Retro

The RR1 conversions have carbon fiber bodies with turbo fan-style wheels. The 20×10.0 front wheels have 275/35 R20 tires, and the 21×13.0 rear wheels have 335/30 R21 tires.

Depending on the buyer’s request, the RR1 suspension will be tuned for track or street use. Customers can also choose Ohlins Motorsport TTX-Pro Coilovers for an extra $6,500 if desired.

Additional pre-priced options include a steel roll cage ($5,500), racing harness ($750), upgraded Brembo brakes ($7,500), lightweight polycarbonate windows ($2,700), and custom livery graphics ($2,500).

Why would you buy a Rezvani Retro RR1?

Rezvani Retro Porsche 911 conversion to Porsche 935 direct rear view down the track.
Rezvani Retro / Rezvani Retro

Whether you dream of driving toward the sunset or the checkered flag, the RR1 in any of its versions will let you share an iconic experience from automotive history.

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Cars teams. He also writes technology news…
