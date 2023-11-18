 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Ford F-150, Ram 1500, and Chevy Silverado 1500 pickup trucks get poor ratings on IIHS backseat safety test

How do large pickup trucks measure up on safety?

Bruce Brown
By
Ford F-150 gets poor rating on IIHS backseat safety test test.
Courtesy IIHS / IIHS

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) recently reported distressing news about large pickup trucks. The Ford F-150, Chevy Silverado 1500, RAM 1500, and Toyota Tundra crew cab pickups had good results overall in crash tests, but the trucks did not do as well on a test that focuses on backseat passenger protection.

How did the pickup trucks fare?

When the IIHS crash tested 2023 crew cab versions of the Ford F-150, Chevrolet Silverado, Ram 1500, and Toyota Tundra, the trucks earned acceptable to good ratings in side crash tests but didn’t do well on a moderate overlap front crash test. The latter test assesses injury risk to adults and children in the back seat.

Recommended Videos

The institute’s research showed the risk of fatal injury with newer vehicles was greater for passengers wearing seat belts in the back seats than for people belted and seated in the front seats. As a result of that finding, the IIHS developed the new moderate overlap test in 2022.

Related

The IIHS stated that the difference was due not to downgraded backseat safety but to safety improvements for front seat passengers. Enhanced airbag technology and advanced seat belts found more commonly in front seats than the back lowered the risk for the driver and front seat passengers. The upgraded seatbelts and airbags are seldom available for backseat passengers.

In the IIHS testing, backseat passenger safety was rated based on the risk of injury to a test dummy placed upright behind the driver. The test dummy in the driver’s seat was the size of an average adult man, and the dummy in the second row was the size of a 12-year-old child or a small woman.

The crash test assessed the risk of injury to the dummy’s head, neck, chest, or thigh. During a crash, the dummy should not “submarine” or slide beneath the safety belt. For greatest protection, the shoulder belt shouldn’t move out of position, and the backseat dummy’s head shouldn’t get within a dangerous distance from the front seat’s back.

In the updated moderate overlap front crash test, the dummy in the front seat was well protected. All four crew cab trucks had issues with backseat passengers submarining. Also, the Ford F-150, Ram 1500, and Chevy Silverado 1500 had seatbelt forces that were too high. The Toyota Tundra did not put excessive pressure on the belts.

Measurements from the rear passenger dummy in the Ford F-150 and the Ram 1500 showed the most likely chance of chest, neck, and head injuries. The Silverado 1500’s test results were also excessive but not as high as the Ford or Ram. The Tundra’s risk of head or neck injury was minimally higher, but the risk of chest injury due to poor belt position was excessive. As a result of the testing, the Ford F-150, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, and Ram 1500 were rated Poor, and the Toyota Tundra was rated Moderate on the updated Moderate overlap front test for large pickup trucks.

In a related side crash test, the Ford F-150, RAM 1500, and Toyota Tundra received a Good overall rating for drive and rear passenger protection, but the Silverado 1500 was rated Acceptable, a lower rating due to an elevated risk of rear passenger chest injury.

The IIHS also stated that because of the risks from front seat airbag inflation, children are still safer in the back seat than in the front seat.

Editors' Recommendations

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Cars teams. He also writes technology news…
Hyundai follows Tesla’s playbook by slashing the price of the Ioniq 6 to stay competitive
2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 parked outside.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is often compared to the Tesla Model 3 as its strongest competitor. It’s a midsize sedan with a fastback body style similar to the Model 3. It’s also available with almost the same battery range as the Tesla Model 3. The similar characteristics of these electric cars are uncanny, and there is a high chance Hyundai knows that well.

However, Tesla slashed the prices of the Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y last month to stay ahead of the competition. The Tesla Model 3 now starts at $38,990 — and if you qualify for the EV tax credit, it could be cheaper. Well, you have to admit, this could have been the swing factor for most people shopping for electric vehicles who were split between buying a Tesla Model 3 or a Hyundai Ioniq 6.

Read more
Mitsubishi DX concept previews future for outdoor enthusiasts: A compact EV as comfortable in the city as off the beaten path
Large RVs will still exist of course, but we're all for more flexible options as well
Mitsubishi DX Concept lifestyle van right rear three-quarter view with a clear image of a rooftop luggage carrier.

We expect electric vehicle campers and vans will spark new interest in off-grid lifestyles. The recently revealed Mitsubishi DX Concept hybrid adventure van is different enough from current models to prompt consideration of minivans as more than kid haulers. Releasing graphics of the Mitsubishi DX Concept doesn't commit the manufacturer to anything. Still, even suggesting that such a vehicle could prowl the land in the not-too-distant future is inspirational.

The most impressive camper vans available today are based on Mercedes Sprinter vans. Mitsubishi took a different approach for the DX Concept than the typical Sprinter large-box-tricked-out-nicely design style guide. Mitsubishi doesn't reveal the DX Concepts dimensions -- or any other specifics -- but it's obvious the DX sticks to a more-from-less scheme.

Read more
Lexus may be releasing the world’s longest-range EV
Forget hybrid cars — Lexus is focused on EVs
Lexus EV concept

After long dominating the hybrid market Toyota, or at least one of its subsidiaries, has set its sights on the burgeoning world of electric cars. If all goes to plan, the Japanese company’s luxury line, Lexus, could have the longest-range electric vehicle on the market in a few years’ time, as it becomes less focused on Lexus hybrid cars.

Lexus has dipped its toes in the lithium-laced waters of the electric vehicle market before -- but its efforts have been a little underwhelming. Its RZ 450e does come with 308 horsepower, but it takes the crossover 5 seconds to go from 0 to 60, which is fairly pedestrian by EV standards. Worse yet is the range, a major sticking point for many EV naysayers. The RZ Premium maxes out at 220 miles, which is below par for a modern EV and pretty bad for a supposed luxury option.

Read more