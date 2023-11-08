 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

New MINI John Cooper Works Countryman, MINI’s first proper SUV, makes its North American debut

Nate Swanner
By
MINI Cooper John Cooper Works Countryman
MINI Cooper John Cooper Works Countryman MINI

MINI, a car company long synonymous with small cars, is debuting its all-new Countryman in North America, a totally redesigned vehicle that is now classified as an SUV.

“With its increased versatility and dimensions, the all-new MINI Countryman is now classified as an SUV in the U.S. market,” MINI said in a statement.

Recommended Videos

The new MINI Countryman isn’t just a bloated version of what you already see on the road, though. MINI purposefully created a small SUV to help round out its lineup. With this vehicle, MINI will soon have new vehicles almost as small as the original MINI through to a proper small SUV – and several variants between those two models.

Related

Starting at $46,900, the new MINI is priced like an SUV, too. Production starts in March 2024, with vehicles set to arrive in driveways starting in May 2024.

The new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman

So, what are you getting for your money? Here’s a rundown of new features found in the new MINI Countryman:

  • A more upright design. MINI made its SUV upright to exude a “sense of adventure,” To us, it seems as though MINI was rightfully catering to a demanding SUV buyer. To our eye, it looks like a smaller Range Rover, and we love it. MINI claims the vehicle has a drag coefficient of 0.26, making it the most aerodynamic vehicle in its class.
  • Redesigned Cooper Works badging. MINI says “The John Cooper Works logo has also been redesigned with a
    modern, clearcut look. For the first time, this all-new logo is being used on the new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman in the classic black, red, and white color scheme.
  • Sensors and safety features. MINI’s new John Cooper Works Countryman has 12 ultrasonic sensors and four surround-view cameras, making level-two driving assistance possible. The Driving Assistant Professional package helps the vehicle change lanes safely; it scans the road around you and identifies the proper speed and timing for a lane change. Drivers can also take their hands off the wheel for a brief time on highways with speeds up to 60 miles per hour.
  • A minimalist interior. MINI’s new design language involves a pared-down interior bolstered by a large, circular center display. MINI kept its familiar toggle panel below the screen for “important driving functions,” and you’ll find some controls on the steering wheel for things like setting the cruise control or controlling speaker volume.
  • A voice assistant. MINI now has a dedicated voice assistant residing in the center console. We’ve not yet tested the assistant, but MINI tells us it can do things you ask it to, like get directions when you’re lost and turn on seat warmers when you’re cold.

A two-liter turbo engine has “optimized pistons, connecting rods and engine mounts” to ge the most out of the engine, which also has a dual-drive exhaust turbocharger. MINI also increased the wheel diameter (19 and 20-inch wheels are available) for its SUV to give it a “go-kart feeling.”

Our take on the new MINI Cooper John Cooper Works Countryman

There’s a lot to like, and dozens of small additions and tweaks we haven’t touched on. This is MINI reborn; like most car companies, it’s worked hard to differentiate itself and expand its lineup.

We’ve not driven it yet, of course, but we have sat inside it. It’s spacious without trying too hard for the driver and front passenger, thought he rear is a touch cramped when you have the seat all the way back. It’s still a MINI, after all.

Bells and whistles position the MINI John Cooper Works Countryman well in the small SUV class of vehicles, but we’re curious to know how it drives. The thing that has always set MINI apart is its driving dynamics. MINI promises its first SUV will feel similar to its smaller cars, and we really hope that’s true. A small SUV that’s actually fun to drive may push MINI to the top of the small SUV class, no questions asked.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Nate Swanner
Nate Swanner
General Manager
Nate is General Manager for all not-Digital-Trends properties at DTMG, including The Manual, Digital Trends en Espanol…
People are reselling their Tesla Cybertruck reservations for up to $10,000 on eBay
Tesla Cybertruck reservations are the new Taylor Swift tickets
Tesla Cybertruck render on the road

Pre-orders for the Cybertruck opened up back in 2019, and people who slapped down their $100 deposit have had a bit of a rough ride since then. The truck's divisive appearance, and a mishap at the unveiling that resulted in a couple of "bulletproof" windows being easily shattered, didn't temper Tesla supporters' enthusiasm. Some 200,000 people pre-ordered the wedge-shaped EV shortly after it was announced, and according to some reports, that number has increased tenfold since then. This may be an issue for people who haven't nabbed an early pre-order but want to own the long-awaited steel-clad pickup.

The long-awaited EV has been delayed multiple times, and when deliveries do eventually start, it’s going to be more of a trickle than a deluge. According to Musk himself, production will eventually hit 250,000 units per year. But Tesla’s plant won’t hit that capacity until 2025 at the earliest.

Read more
The all new, all-electric MINI Cooper Countryman now comes in all wheel drive, too
We're still waiting for a 2-door ALL4 EV, but this will do just fine
Mini Cooper Countryman

Mini Countryman SE ALL4 MINI / BMW USA

The world is changing fast. Not long ago, your only choices for a means of automotive conveyance were either a gas-powered coupe, sedan, or truck. A coupe was fun to drive but generally lacked the space and comfort to deal with on a daily basis. A sedan offered up more room for luggage and family, but most lacked the soul of a real driver's car. And a truck was a truck. Pragmatic and capable over even the foulest of road conditions, it was rough, gruff, and about as comfortable as having the staff of a chain restaurant sing you 'Happy Birthday' at any age over ten years old. But fast forward a couple of decades, and suddenly, we have a car like the newest MINI Countryman gets an all-new all-wheel drive version called the SE ALL4. This EV has taken the best parts of each of those genres and created something truly as fun as it is capable.

Read more
Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 SUV pricing announced: Expect to pay around $200,000 for this top-end EV
It's a Maybach - what did you expect?
The front of the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV

Mercedes has announced how much its Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV, and its "Night Series" edition, is going to cost. As expected, it’s not cheap. The luxury electric utility vehicle will start at just under $180,000 -- but that’s what you’ll pay before taxes and fees for a stripped-down basic version of the EQS 680. If you want the “Maybach Night Series Design Package” (and if you have an eye for luxury, you probably do), it’s going to set you back an extra $25,000. Add on a couple of grand for the “destination fee” and a state-dependent tax bill, and you’re looking at north of a quarter of a million if you want to experience the best of Maybach’s first all-electric vehicle.

In terms of performance, the EV offers a pair of synchronous electric motors with a 484 kW output equating to 649 horsepower and a 0-60 time of just 4.1 seconds.

Read more