New E-Class is luxury on 21" wheels

The sixth-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedans will be here soon. The all-new sedan version, which appears on countless lists of best new and best used luxury cars, sets the new standard for competitive brands. Look for the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedans at U.S. dealerships beginning in Q1 2024, with prices starting at $62,300.

Why Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedans matter

Since the early 1950s, E-Class sedans have been among the most revered mid-size luxury cars. Not as posh, large, or expensive as the S-Class full-size luxury cars, the E-Class signals success and appreciation for fine automobiles.

Mercedes-Benz didn’t name the E-Class to designated electric cars. New cars frequently include an “E” or “e” as part of a model or variant name to indicate a battery-electric vehicle (BEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), or hybrid electric vehicle (HEV).

The MBUX Superscreen option includes a selfie and video camera.

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedans have internal combustion engines (ICEs), although one adds a mild hybrid drive. Mercedes-Benz 2024 EVs, such as the Mercedes Maybach EQ S 680 SUV, include EQB, EQE, and EQS model designations.

The 2024 E 350 4Matic Sedan has a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder engine with 255 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. The E 450 4Matic Sedan has a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine with mild hybrid drive. The gas engine outputs 362 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque.

The E 450’s mild hybrid 48V integrated starter-generator powers the water pump, air-conditioning compressor, and other ordinarily belt-driven components. It can supply an extra 21 hp of power to the engine.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class sixth-generation changes

The sixth-generation E-Class includes exterior design and interior luxury updates. Mercedes-Benz also boosted the technological features focused on the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX), which launched its third generation with the 2024 E-Class Sedan.

The two E-Class models have standard 4Matic all-wheel drive and Agility Control suspension with selective damping that balances handling agility and rider comfort. The latest E-Class Sedans also include a Mercedes-Benz Digital Vehicle Key that allows users to start, lock, and unlock the car with a compatible iPhone or Apple Watch.

The 2024 E-Class Sedan’s exterior emphasizes the short front overhang and long hood, styling details surrounding the grill and headlights, new taillights, and a new M-B star motif. Buyers can select 18-inch to 21-inch wheels. A selection of exterior colors, including a new Verde Silver metallic finish, is available.

The interior updates for the new E-Class Sedan feature a fine-grade finish plus a 14.4-inch central media display. Front-seat passengers can enjoy a personal 12.3-inch display with individual controls for streaming entertainment and apps, including video conferencing with the MBUX Superscreen option, which also includes a selfie and video camera. The numerous digital electronic updates in the new E-Class Sedans include MBUX Augmented Reality for Navigation and extensive automated comfort controls.

Both 2024 E-Class Sedans are available in Premium and Pinnacle trim levels. The standard Premium Trim starts at $62,300 for the E 350 4Matic Sedan and $68,100 for the E 450 4Matic Sedan. In addition to the features mentioned above, Premium Trim models include AMG exterior styling, LED headlamps, a panoramic sliding sunroof, a parking package with a 350-degree surround camera, blindspot assist, 64-color ambient lighting, and wireless smartphone charging.

For an extra $2,550, you can move up from the Premium to the Pinnacle Trim. With the Pinnacle trim, the E 350 4Matic Sedan with Pinnacle trim starts at $64,850, and the E 450 4Matic Sedan starts at $70,650. The Pinnacle trim upgrade adds an illuminated grille, active ambient lighting with sound visualization, heat and noise-insulating glass, and a heads-up display. All vehicles also have a required $1,150 destination and delivery charge.

