Mercedes Benz Sprinter plays a pivotal role in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Later this month, the Ghostbusters will be back on the big screen in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. And while three generations of the team are coming together, there is a big addition to the crew: The ECTO-Z. At an event in New York City, Mercedes-Benz officially unveiled the Ghostbusters’ new ride, which is a customized Mercedes-Benz Sprinter that follows in the footsteps of the iconic ECTO-1 from the first three films.

Given the larger size of the second and third-generation Ghostbusters team, it was only natural that they would need a vehicle that could carry all of them to the scene of a haunting anywhere in NYC. As for the name, it comes from original team member Dr. Winston Zeddemore, as played by Ernie Hudson. Ghostbusters: Afterlife established that Zeddemore is now the financial backer of the Ghostbusters and the de facto leader of the team.

All about the ECTO-Z

The ECTO-Z isn’t as flashy as the beloved ECTO-1, but it is more functional. For the film, the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter was customized to include a pull-out rack that can carry Proton Packs, PKE Meters, Ghost Traps, and all of the equipment needed for Ghostbusters, young and old. In an added touch of realism, the pull-out rack also includes a charging station for the equipment.

According to Mercedes-Benz, the design and customization of the ECTO-Z took place in about six weeks total. The goal for this vehicle was to keep it as simple and realistic as possible. And in keeping with the commercial Sprinters on the road, the classic Ghostbusters logo was added as well. The Sprinter was also given a custom ECTO-Z license plate.

Naturally, the ECTO-Z will be featured throughout Frozen Empire, which puts New York City in danger of succumbing to a second Ice Age. The Sprinter does come with heated seats for comfort, but that’s only going to go so far when taking on ancient spooks.

Recommended Videos

Mercedes-Benz will also feature the ECTO-Z in a promotional campaign centered around Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. But that doesn’t mean that the ECTO-1 will be left gathering dust or snow in this sequel. The fan-favorite vehicle will once again make its return. It was also present at the event that unveiled the ECTO-Z at the Hook & Ladder Company 8 building in New York City. As you can see in the picture below, some frost has been added to the building for the next two weeks in conjunction with the film.

The majority of the cast for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire was also present for the unveiling of the ECTO-Z, including Bill Murray, Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, Emily Alyn Lind, Celeste O’Connor, Logan Kim, Carrie Coon, Ernie Hudson, and Dan Aykroyd.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will hit theaters on Friday, March 22.

Editors' Recommendations