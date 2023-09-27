 Skip to main content
The new Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupe: A couple of firsts from Mercedes-AMG

New Mercedes-AMG Coupe Gets F1 Turbo

Dave McQuilling
By
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé
Mercedes-AMG / Mercedes-AMG

Mercedes-AMG has announced two new models of the GLC Coupe, which are set to hit the road next year. While there are some differences in power between the two, enthusiasts can expect a wide range of cutting-edge standard features including rear-axle steering. All-wheel drive, a wet start-off clutch, and suspension with adaptive damping also feature on the vehicle.

The two new models are the GLC 43 Coupe and the GLC 63 S E PERFORMANCE. Both Mercedes GLC coupes are powered by a “hand-built” M139l AMG 2.0-liter engine, though the output differs between the pair. The GLC 43 Coupe is capable of producing 413 horsepower, though this can be temporarily boosted to 429. The GLC 63 S E PERFORMANCE Coupe is the more powerful of the pair by a wide margin, producing an impressive 671 horsepower.

With a maximum 752 lb-ft of torque, the 63 S E PERFORMANCE has all it needs to transfer that power to the road. It can go from 0-60 in just 3.4 seconds and caps out at 171 mph. The GLC 43 is less powerful but still impressive. Its 0-60 time comes in at 4.7 seconds, and it is electronically limited to 155 MPH.

Mercedes-AMG’s new four-cylinder engine is electrified, which accounts for the boost feature, the improved performance, and the efficiency of the new vehicles. Performance is further enhanced by the automaker’s AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G transmission. The German manufacturer also claims that the new engine is the “world’s first and only” series production engine to be fitted with an electric exhaust gas turbocharger. The tech is a direct trickle-down from Mercedes-AMG’s F1 cars, notably those used by the Petronas F1 team. If the claims about the turbocharger are true, you could be kissing goodbye to turbo lag across your entire speed range.

Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S E PERFORMANCE Coupé (Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 7,5 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 170 g/km, Stromverbrauch kombiniert 12,7 kWh/100 km) Exterieur: MANUFAKTUR hightechsilber magno; Interieur: Leder Nappa AMG schwarz mit grauer Ziernaht // Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S E PERFORMANCE Coupé (combined fuel consumption, weighted: 7.5 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions, weighted: 170 g/km; combined power consumption, weighted: 12.7 kWh/100 km) exterior: MANUFAKTUR hightechsilver magno; interior: leather nappa AMG black with grey stitching
Mercedes-AMG / Mercedes-AMG

Mercedes unveils its first performance hybrid SUV coupe

The GLC 63 S E PERFORMANCE Coupe marks the manufacturer’s first foray into the world of performance hybrid SUV coupes. Despite the larger size of the vehicle, Mercedes-AMG has still managed to produce what many would consider a “sporty” silhouette. The end result looks closer to a chunky SUV with aerodynamic paneling than a blocky utility vehicle. Despite the sleek appearance, you can still go big on the wheels. Three rim sizes are available, measuring 19, 20, and 21 inches.

On the inside, buyers have a few choices to make. In terms of materials, microfiber seems to be the vegetarian option and the standard, with leather and nappa leather both appearing as optional extras. Shift paddles are crafted from aluminum, while pedals, floor mats, and door sills all feature the AMD Sport insignia. An MBUX infotainment system is also fitted to the vehicles, but you can expect AMG-specific screens and functions on it. You’re not in a plain old Mercedes-Benz after all.

So overall, expect a precise blend of both sports and luxury on both the inside and outside of the Mercedes GLC coupes. It’s all very Mercedes-AMG. The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe and 2025 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S E PERFORMANCE Coupe will arrive at U.S. dealerships in 2024.

