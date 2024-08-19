The Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series sets a new high bar for luxurious droptops.

The 2026 Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series is a game changer. The Mercedes-Maybach brand has been synonymous with large, ultra-luxury sedans and SUVs, such as the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Robbe & Berking special edition and the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV. Until now.

The Mercedes-Maybach SL sets a new high bar for luxurious droptops.

Recommended Videos

Why the Mercedes-Maybach SL matters



Mercedes-Benz and its Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach specialty brands are prominent in luxury performance vehicles. If the Mercedes-Benz brand represents the triad’s base level, an admittedly lofty height, Mercedes-AMG is the OMG performance branch. Mercedes-Maybach does its heavy lifting in the world of refined luxury.

I’m sure I’m not the only one who looks for a liveried chauffeur or driver in a dark suit when I see a Maybach sedan and SUV other than in a showroom. I assume the owner is in the back seat. But that won’t work for the Mercedes-Maybach SL because there is no back seat. This Maybach is for owner-drivers who expect strong performance but prioritize luxury, comfort, and beauty.

Primary features of the Mercedes-Maybach SL



One key to understanding the priorities of the Mercedes-Maybach SL is the focus on exclusive elegance in the car’s colors, design elements, and materials. The Monogram Series features two carefully chosen colorways: Red Ambience and White Ambience. Red Ambience has a two-tone exterior of Obsidian Black Metallic and MANUFAKTUR Garnet Red Metallic. White Ambience’s colors are Obsidian Black Metallic and MANUFAKTUR Moonlight White Magno. Both versions have MANUFAKTUR Crystal White Exclusive Nappa leather interiors and gleaming silver chrome accents.

The Mercedes-Maybach SL’s color descriptions are representative of the brand’s pursuit of “a holistic sensory experience.”

The Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series is by no means a slacker in performance, but don’t expect a Formula 1-derived power unit. A 4.0-liter 577 hp V8 with 590 lb-ft of torque working through 4MATIC+ fully variable all-wheel-drive and paired with a 9G-Tonic automatic transmission will accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in an estimated 4.0 seconds. Top speed is electronically limited to 161 mph.

A unique exhaust system, extensive soundproofing, suspension tuning, and special engine mounts all support the Mercedes-Maybach SL’s pursuit of comfort and quiet luxury.

The 2026 Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series will not arrive at U.S. dealerships until 2025, in the second half of the year. Prices will be available closer to the launch date.