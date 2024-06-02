 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

These are the 15 longest lasting cars you can get

Does your vehicle make the list of longest-lasting cars?

By
2022 Acura MDX Type S rear end angle from the driver's side parked in a field with trees in the back.
Joel Patel/The Manual / The Manual

In a world that seems full of excessive planned obsolescence, it’s a wonderful feeling to stumble upon something that lasts longer than you expected it to. Maybe it’s that Ninja Blender on your countertop, or that iPhone 6S you’re still rocking, or that Old Navy gym shirt that just won’t quit. Whatever it happens to be, once in a while, it’s fun to stop and appreciate things that actually last.

If little things like those mentioned give you pause to smile in appreciation, then get ready to grin like the Joker because a new study by iseecars.com has narrowed down the longest-lasting vehicles you can buy today. So, before you head off to that Tesla dealership to plunk down some of your hard-earned cash read on for a list of the top 15 cars on their list that have the best chances to last 250,000-plus miles.

Recommended Videos

The study analyzed over 260 million cars sold between 2012 and 2022. The average vehicle has an 11.8 percent chance of lasting 250,000 miles, which does not bode well for many cars on the road today.

Summary

  • 14 of the top 15 were either a truck or an SUV
  • 6 out of the top 15 models were Toyotas
  • 7 out of the top 15 were pickup trucks
  • 1 sedan made the top 15 – the Toyota Avalon

Read on for the full list from 15 down to the number one spot.

Related

15. Honda CR-V

2017-honda-cr-v
Honda

Chance of Lasting 250,000+ Miles – 27.5%

Compared to Average – 2.3x

The RAV4-fighting Honda offers a carlike ride with the versatility of an SUV and is also the best-selling SUV in the state of New Jersey.

14. Honda ElementRed Honda Element parked with all its doors open on a beach during sunset.

Chance of Lasting 250,000+ Miles – 27.8%

Compared to Average – 2.4x

Yes, the Honda Element. The funky, versatile SUV-ish cube snuck into the list being discontinued at the very beginning of this study. The good news is that there are still plenty of these cars/trucks on the road and in used car lots available at a very reasonable price.

13. Acura MDXFront end angle of the 2022 Acura MDX Type S from the passenger's side in a hay field.

Chance of Lasting 250,000+ Miles – 29.2%

Compared to Average – 2.5x

The lone luxury car or SUV in the top 15, the Acura MDX, is as sporty and functional as it is reliable.

12. Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 Chevrolet SilveradoChance of Lasting 250,000+ Miles – 31.0%

Compared to Average – 2.6x

Making up one of six pickup trucks in the top 15, the Chevy Silverado 1500 makes fans of The General proud.

11. Toyota Avalon

Toyota / Toyota

Chance of Lasting 250,000+ Miles – 33.1%

Compared to Average – 2.8x

The lone sedan in the top 15, the Avalon, bowed out of production in 2022, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of used models out there with years of mileage left on their odometers.

10. Toyota 4RunnerAngle front end of Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro with trees in the back.

Chance of Lasting 250,000+ Miles – 41.0%

Compared to Average – 3.5x

Using the same body-on-frame tech that it did when it debuted 40 years ago, it seems Toyota hasn’t wanted or needed to mess with success. Though it may offer a bit more of a truck-like ride, the 4Runner is as reliable as it gets.

9. Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD

Chevrolet / Chevrolet

Chance of Lasting 250,000+ Miles – 41.2%

Compared to Average – 3.5x

Not everyone needs a truck capable of hauling more than 3,000 pounds of payload or towing more than 15,000 pounds of trailer, but it’s nice to know that if you do, you’ll get your money’s worth with the big Chevy.

8. GMC Sierra 2500HD

GMC / GMC

Chance of Lasting 250,000+ Miles – 41.3%

Compared to Average – 3.5x

Not surprisingly, we find the Silverado 2500HD’s twin in back-to-back spots. The GMC offers just about everything in the same fashion as the Chevy, so the choice really just boils down to badge preference.

7. Toyota Tacoma

Chance of Lasting 250,000+ Miles – 41.7%

Compared to Average – 3.5x

The perennial best-selling Toyota Tacoma offers up enough utility for 90% of truck owners, all while being stylish and not taking up two parking spots in home improvement store parking lots.

6. Honda Pilot

Chance of Lasting 250,000+ Miles – 42.7%

Compared to Average – 3.6x

Honda’s down-market version of the Acura MDX actually (and surprisingly) scores higher on the reliability list. Maybe with less fancy features, the Pilot has less to go wrong. But a full-sized SUV that can last a quarter million miles will always be in demand.

5. Ford F-250 Super Duty2020 Ford F-250 Tremor

Chance of Lasting 250,000+ Miles – 43.6%

Compared to Average – 3.7x

Ford has come a long way from the Fix-Or-Repair-Daily punchline. The Blue Oval has clearly made a concerted effort to make their trucks things of lasting value.

4. Toyota Sequoia2020 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro Review

Chance of Lasting 250,000+ Miles – 47.1%

Compared to Average – 4.0x

Toyota continues to dominate the reliability world with its big Sequoia. While newcomers like the Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade add more choices to the mix, the Sequoia remains steadfast in its offering as a big, reliable family SUV.

3. Toyota TundraSide rear end angle of 2022 Toyota Tundra Hybrid Capstone parked on a boat ramp in front of a lake.

Chance of Lasting 250,000+ Miles – 47.9%

Compared to Average – 4.1x

While it may not dominate sales the way the Silverado and F-150 might, the Toyota Tundra rewards those who take the road less traveled with years of worry-free miles to and from wherever you need to go.

2. Toyota Land Cruiser

2024_Toyota_Land_Cruiser_0072024_Toyota_Land_Cruiser

Chance of Lasting 250,000+ Miles – 47.9%

Compared to Average – 4.1x

Despite its brief hiatus for several years, the Land Cruiser re-debuted in 2024 with its biggest, most capable, and arguably most reliable generation to date.

1. Ford F-350 Super Duty

Ford / Ford

Despite Toyota owning three of the top five spots on this list, Ford came through to win the gold with its monstrous F-350 Super Duty. This one-ton heavy-duty truck (in 2022 trim) is capable of hauling up to 7,850 pounds and towing up to 21,200 pounds. Add to that list of impressive numbers the best chances to make it to 250,000 miles and beyond, and it’s not hard to see why this big truck is the big winner.

Chance of Lasting 250,000+ Miles – 49.1%

Compared to Average – 4.2x

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Lou Ruggieri
Lou Ruggieri
Writer
A lifelong lover of cars, Lou contributes to Motor Trend, Hot Cars, Auto & Truck Connection, and the PowerAutoMedia Group.
How much does a Formula 1 car cost? You might be surprised
Without spending limits on F1 race cars, there would be little competition.
Haas F1 team Formula 1 race car on the track.

Formula 1's role as the pinnacle of motorsports competition, with deep-pocket teams such as Mercedes, Ferrari, McLaren, Aston Martin, and the current reigning Championship team Red Bull, demands the highest-performance race cars. At the beginning of the 2024 F1 race schedule, Red Bull's Champion driver, Max Verstappen, continues to dominate the field.

Realizing that unlimited spending could transform F1 into a competition based on budget size, the FIA instituted team spending caps in 2021. One effect of the spending caps is that because F1 teams are limited to spending the same amount on race car development and operations, it's easier to estimate the cost of a Formula 1 car.

Read more
Buyer beware: The least reliable cars you can buy in 2024
Know the car reliability ratings of these bad buys
Front end angle of 2021 Ford F-150 parked on a dirt trail in front of a red barn and trees.

According to statistics, car sales grew by about 75.3 million globally in 2023, up from the estimated 67.3 million units sold in 2022. Evidently, buying a car is a big purchase, like buying a home, that many people want to achieve during their lifetime. 

Unfortunately, much like houses, cars have become increasingly more expensive in recent years. This is why people want to ensure they are buying a reliable car that isn't going to break down on them a few months to years down the line. The bottom line is drivers want reliability now more than ever. 

Read more
Pricing for the new Mercedes-AMG GT starts at $135K — here’s what you get
The Mercedes-AMG GT offers superior power and luxury
2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe

2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe_02 Rear 3/4 View MBUSA / MBUSA

While a portion of the population may believe that the only new cars worth getting excited about are EVs these days, as it turns out, ICE vehicles are still around, and what's more, some of them are far more exhilarating than your average Tesla model update. While Mercedes-Benz is known for making lavish luxury vehicles, the tenor of those cars tends to get ratcheted up a few notches whenever Mercedes teams up with its in-house performance brand AMG. Now, the second generation of the incredible Mercedes-AMG GT is available for sale, and the world is all the better for it.

Read more