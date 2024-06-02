Does your vehicle make the list of longest-lasting cars?

In a world that seems full of excessive planned obsolescence, it’s a wonderful feeling to stumble upon something that lasts longer than you expected it to. Maybe it’s that Ninja Blender on your countertop, or that iPhone 6S you’re still rocking, or that Old Navy gym shirt that just won’t quit. Whatever it happens to be, once in a while, it’s fun to stop and appreciate things that actually last.

If little things like those mentioned give you pause to smile in appreciation, then get ready to grin like the Joker because a new study by iseecars.com has narrowed down the longest-lasting vehicles you can buy today. So, before you head off to that Tesla dealership to plunk down some of your hard-earned cash read on for a list of the top 15 cars on their list that have the best chances to last 250,000-plus miles.

The study analyzed over 260 million cars sold between 2012 and 2022. The average vehicle has an 11.8 percent chance of lasting 250,000 miles, which does not bode well for many cars on the road today.

Summary

14 of the top 15 were either a truck or an SUV

6 out of the top 15 models were Toyotas

7 out of the top 15 were pickup trucks

1 sedan made the top 15 – the Toyota Avalon

Read on for the full list from 15 down to the number one spot.

15. Honda CR-V

Chance of Lasting 250,000+ Miles – 27.5%

Compared to Average – 2.3x

The RAV4-fighting Honda offers a carlike ride with the versatility of an SUV and is also the best-selling SUV in the state of New Jersey.

14. Honda Element

Chance of Lasting 250,000+ Miles – 27.8%

Compared to Average – 2.4x

Yes, the Honda Element. The funky, versatile SUV-ish cube snuck into the list being discontinued at the very beginning of this study. The good news is that there are still plenty of these cars/trucks on the road and in used car lots available at a very reasonable price.

13. Acura MDX

Chance of Lasting 250,000+ Miles – 29.2%

Compared to Average – 2.5x

The lone luxury car or SUV in the top 15, the Acura MDX, is as sporty and functional as it is reliable.

12. Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Chance of Lasting 250,000+ Miles – 31.0%

Compared to Average – 2.6x

Making up one of six pickup trucks in the top 15, the Chevy Silverado 1500 makes fans of The General proud.

11. Toyota Avalon

Chance of Lasting 250,000+ Miles – 33.1%

Compared to Average – 2.8x

The lone sedan in the top 15, the Avalon, bowed out of production in 2022, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of used models out there with years of mileage left on their odometers.

10. Toyota 4Runner

Chance of Lasting 250,000+ Miles – 41.0%

Compared to Average – 3.5x

Using the same body-on-frame tech that it did when it debuted 40 years ago, it seems Toyota hasn’t wanted or needed to mess with success. Though it may offer a bit more of a truck-like ride, the 4Runner is as reliable as it gets.

9. Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD

Chance of Lasting 250,000+ Miles – 41.2%

Compared to Average – 3.5x

Not everyone needs a truck capable of hauling more than 3,000 pounds of payload or towing more than 15,000 pounds of trailer, but it’s nice to know that if you do, you’ll get your money’s worth with the big Chevy.

8. GMC Sierra 2500HD

Chance of Lasting 250,000+ Miles – 41.3%

Compared to Average – 3.5x

Not surprisingly, we find the Silverado 2500HD’s twin in back-to-back spots. The GMC offers just about everything in the same fashion as the Chevy, so the choice really just boils down to badge preference.

7. Toyota Tacoma

Chance of Lasting 250,000+ Miles – 41.7%

Compared to Average – 3.5x

The perennial best-selling Toyota Tacoma offers up enough utility for 90% of truck owners, all while being stylish and not taking up two parking spots in home improvement store parking lots.

6. Honda Pilot

Chance of Lasting 250,000+ Miles – 42.7%

Compared to Average – 3.6x

Honda’s down-market version of the Acura MDX actually (and surprisingly) scores higher on the reliability list. Maybe with less fancy features, the Pilot has less to go wrong. But a full-sized SUV that can last a quarter million miles will always be in demand.

5. Ford F-250 Super Duty

Chance of Lasting 250,000+ Miles – 43.6%

Compared to Average – 3.7x

Ford has come a long way from the Fix-Or-Repair-Daily punchline. The Blue Oval has clearly made a concerted effort to make their trucks things of lasting value.

4. Toyota Sequoia

Chance of Lasting 250,000+ Miles – 47.1%

Compared to Average – 4.0x

Toyota continues to dominate the reliability world with its big Sequoia. While newcomers like the Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade add more choices to the mix, the Sequoia remains steadfast in its offering as a big, reliable family SUV.

3. Toyota Tundra

Chance of Lasting 250,000+ Miles – 47.9%

Compared to Average – 4.1x

While it may not dominate sales the way the Silverado and F-150 might, the Toyota Tundra rewards those who take the road less traveled with years of worry-free miles to and from wherever you need to go.

2. Toyota Land Cruiser

2024_Toyota_Land_Cruiser

Chance of Lasting 250,000+ Miles – 47.9%

Compared to Average – 4.1x

Despite its brief hiatus for several years, the Land Cruiser re-debuted in 2024 with its biggest, most capable, and arguably most reliable generation to date.

1. Ford F-350 Super Duty

Despite Toyota owning three of the top five spots on this list, Ford came through to win the gold with its monstrous F-350 Super Duty. This one-ton heavy-duty truck (in 2022 trim) is capable of hauling up to 7,850 pounds and towing up to 21,200 pounds. Add to that list of impressive numbers the best chances to make it to 250,000 miles and beyond, and it’s not hard to see why this big truck is the big winner.

Chance of Lasting 250,000+ Miles – 49.1%

Compared to Average – 4.2x

