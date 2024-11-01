Choose your level of indulgence for the Las Vegas Grand Prix

There are now three weeks to lock in your 2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets from November 21 to 23. Las Vegas is a city built for entertainment with a vast selection of facilities and venues, so it’s no surprise there are many options and opportunities to view the race. If you plan to attend the race but haven’t yet bought your tickets, F1 Experiences, the official hospitality provider for all Formula 1 races, has a four-tiered range of inclusive packages with circuit views, cuisine, entertainment, and curated race-related experiences such as paddock tours, and photo ops.

Why F1 Experience tickets make sense

There are four F1 Experiences ticket package tiers, each with many options related to F1 teams or facilities. The four tiers are:

Grandstands and General Admission: Whether you opt for reserved seating or general admission, this tier includes complimentary food and non-alcoholic beverages, live entertainment, and F1-related experiences. Ticket packages start at $1,550.

Multi-Venue: If you prefer a variety of premier race circuit views and hospitality offerings, the Multi-Venue ticket packages let you select a combination of facilities and venues. Package prices start at $4,161.

Hospitality: You'll be trackside at your favorite venues with F1 Experiences Hospitality packages with all-inclusive food, open bars, live entertainment, and more. Starting at $4,161.

Luxury Hospitality: For true VIP hospitality, the Luxury Hospitality ticket packages let you indulge in the best seats and views and the finest food and beverages. Packages start at $8,159.

The best of the best

If you are seeking the ultimate views and hospitality, there are three venues to consider when assessing the F1 Experiences packages. All three include access to the Heineken Silver Stage with featured live entertainment.

Champions Club



The Champions Club is a three-story building with climate-controlled indoor spaces and outdoor terraces on each level. In addition to the all-inclusive cuisine, the Champions Club has an open bar with spirits, champagne, beer, wine, and soft drinks.

SkyBox



The SkyBox is an elevated section opposite the pit lane garages that offers premier race viewing, special cuisine, and cocktails. It also includes access to F1 race car simulators and other race-related activities.

Paddock Club



The Paddock Club has three climate-controlled suites above the team garages’ outdoor terraces. The packages include a paddock tour, pit lane walk, and more.