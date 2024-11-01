 Skip to main content
Lock in an F1 Experience at the Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024

Choose your level of indulgence for the Las Vegas Grand Prix

By
Paddock Club at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Courtesy F1 Experiences

There are now three weeks to lock in your 2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets from November 21 to 23. Las Vegas is a city built for entertainment with a vast selection of facilities and venues, so it’s no surprise there are many options and opportunities to view the race. If you plan to attend the race but haven’t yet bought your tickets, F1 Experiences, the official hospitality provider for all Formula 1 races, has a four-tiered range of inclusive packages with circuit views, cuisine, entertainment, and curated race-related experiences such as paddock tours, and photo ops.

Why F1 Experience tickets make sense


F1 Experiences packages aren’t limited to venues and hospitality services for individual casinos or hotel groups. Ticket package options can include a mix of venues so fans can choose a variety of circuit views and facilities.
There are four F1 Experiences ticket package tiers, each with many options related to F1 teams or facilities. The four tiers are:

  • Grandstands and General Admission: Whether you opt for reserved seating or general admission, this tier includes complimentary food and non-alcoholic beverages, live entertainment, and F1-related experiences. Ticket packages start at $1,550.
  • Multi-Venue: If you prefer a variety of premier race circuit views and hospitality offerings, the Multi-Venue ticket packages let you select a combination of facilities and venues. Package prices start at $4,161.
  • Hospitality: You’ll be trackside at your favorite venues with F1 Experiences Hospitality packages with all-inclusive food, open bars, live entertainment, and more. Starting at $4,161.
  • Luxury Hospitality: For true VIP hospitality, the Luxury Hospitality ticket packages let you indulge in the best seats and views and the finest food and beverages. Packages start at $8,159.

The best of the best

If you are seeking the ultimate views and hospitality, there are three venues to consider when assessing the F1 Experiences packages. All three include access to the Heineken Silver Stage with featured live entertainment.

Champions Club

Champions Club.
The Champions Club is a three-story building with climate-controlled indoor spaces and outdoor terraces on each level. In addition to the all-inclusive cuisine, the Champions Club has an open bar with spirits, champagne, beer, wine, and soft drinks.

SkyBox

Skybox.
The SkyBox is an elevated section opposite the pit lane garages that offers premier race viewing, special cuisine, and cocktails. It also includes access to F1 race car simulators and other race-related activities.

Paddock Club

Paddock Club at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.
The Paddock Club has three climate-controlled suites above the team garages’ outdoor terraces. The packages include a paddock tour, pit lane walk, and more.

F1 United States Grand Prix Sprint Race 2024: Verstappen wins decisively
All teams tested tires while Verstappen and Norris led the race for 18 of 19 laps
Circuit of the Americas race track in Austin, Texas.

It was like the beginning of the F1 2024 season at the United States Grand Prix Sprint race on Saturday afternoon, October 19. Red Bull F1 driver and three-time World Champion Max Verstappen started the race in the pole position and was never threatened while keeping the lead and winning the 19-lap competition easily. Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz and McLaren driver Lando Norris were second and third in the Sprint.

Verstappen's Grand Prix dominance during the first five weeks of the season was so great that many expected he'd be uncontested as he drove for his fourth Championship. After the fifth race, however, issues with the Red Bull race car and winning performances by other drivers, particularly Lando Norris, opened the opportunities for both the Drivers' and Constructors' Championships. McLaren is ahead of Red Bull, and Norris has been closing the points gap for the Drivers' Championship. Before the USGP, with six Grand Prix remaining in the season, including three with Sprints, the gamble was whether Norris could catch up to Verstappen's points lead before the season ended. Today, with the Sprint finished, the direction turned, and Verstappen strengthened his lead.
Why the Sprint race matters
The FIA Formula 1 organization added Sprint races to a limited number of Grand Prix in a season (currently no more than six) to give race fans who attend in person or stream the race events an additional exciting event during the weekend. Sprints are held the day before the Grand Prix, so people who didn't care much about watching practice sessions and qualifying events would have an excellent reason to attend or watch during an additional day. The top eight drivers win Championship points, too, with eight points for the winner, seven points for 2nd place, and so on, so the eighth place driver wins 1 point. The extra 8 points for the winner can be a good boost, even though it's less than one-third of the points for winning the Grand Prix, which awards 25 points to the winner and decreases more rapidly, so the tenth place driver gets the final point.
What the Sprint race results suggest for the Grand Prix
Because Verstappen won so handily in the Sprint race, Sunday's Grand Prix could be a bellwether for the rest of the season. If Verstappen wins, it may dishearten McLaren because, besides making the math of the Championship points harder to beat with so few remaining races, the feeling around the track may be that Red Bull's upgrades for this race have finally fixed the midseason issues.

F1 United States Grand Prix Practice 1 Results: whose upgrades made a difference
Windy conditions, a new track surface, and upgrades testing saw many cars missing corners on the sole USGP practice session.
Circuit of the Americas race track in Austin, Texas.

Today's F1 race schedule saw the first and only free practice session for the 2024 United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas. Most Grand Prix weekends include three practice sessions (FP1, FP2, and FP3) for teams to check out the weekly race car upgrades on the track. The USGP, is one of six Sprint weekends of the 24-week schedule, which means instead of FP2 and FP3, the team have a Sprint Qualifying session and the Sprint race itself.

A Sprint race allows drivers to earn extra Championship points (as much as 8 points for the winner) for themselves and their teams. Still, the marginally more leisurely pace of normal race weekends provides more opportunities for teams to adjust and tweak their cars.  This weekend's race is also notable because it follows a three-week break since the last race, the Singapore Grand Prix. There were no races, but most teams used the times to make the last likely major upgrades of the season, with six races left in the 2024 season.
What we saw during Practice 1

McLaren is the team to watch during the F1 United States Grand Prix
Mclaren drivers Norris and Piastri are Red Bull's strongest Championships threat
McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris with the race car special livery for USGP.

As the ten F1 racing teams are gearing up for this weekend's F1 United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, McLaren is the team in the strongest position to topple Red Bull's lock on the Constructor and Driver Championships. McLaren and Google previewed special edition Chrome livery yesterday, joining the BWT Alpine and Moneygram Hass teams that will also run special edition liveries for its race cars and drivers for the USGP.
Why McLaren changing the cars' livery
Chrome is BACK! Introducing McLaren Racing's special US GP livery
It's common for F1 teams to fit their race cars with one-time special edition liveries. BWT Alpine used livery on their cars and drivers to promote the Marvel film Deadpool & Wolverine earlier this season. For the USGP, Alpine is promoting the new Indiana Jones interactive video game. Haas added blue accents and black-and-white stars to its livery to recognize the American team's home race in its home country.

McLaren worked with Google, the team's Official Primary Partner, on the Chrome livery for USGP "to represent the team's enduring legacy" and to underscore the association with the most popular browser. McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris will wear chrome elements in their racing suits.
McLaren's threat to Red Bull

