 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

EV charging stations stay broken because we don’t have enough electricians: Report

"EV electrician" may be the next "underwater welding" hustle

Lou Ruggieri
By
ev charging in sunny weather
Blue Planet Studio / Shutterstock

A new trend  in the age of AI is asking GPT all kinds of crazy questions, not the least of which is, “How can I make more money?’ In every generation, we have seen opportunities. During the Gold Rush, it was the guy selling shovels. At the beginning of the Industrial Revolution, becoming an architect or engineer was worth the educational investment.

Skipping ahead a bit, ironically, the name Tesla is almost more relevant in society today than it was when the inventor himself was walking the earth. With Elon Musk’s company leading the charge (no pun intended) of the EV revolution, we have come to yet another golden opportunity for those searching for a way to find a path toward a rewarding and lucrative career: EV charging stations.

Recommended Videos

Electric vehicle symbol.

Demand for electricians is charging up

Although the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) has been around since 1891, the demand for those with a specific concentration in EV chargers has only appeared within the last few years. And as with most opportunities, this one is also hidden behind a potential crisis.

Related

The propagation of charging stations and ports around the country is one of the driving forces in the expansion of the electric revolution. But with more charging stations inevitably comes more breakdowns, glitches, and non-functioning charging ports.

Man plugging an electric charger into the 2024 Fiat 500e in a city.

More than 7,000 charging ports are not functioning nationwide

Distilling down information obtained from the Department of Energy, Automotive News reports that as of October 3rd, there are 4,673 non-working chargers, which translates to more than 7,000 charging ports with “out of order” signs hanging from them. To make matters worse, those figures do not account for any charging stations that were not online during the data retrieval.

Regarding the shortage of electricians qualified to service this escalating problem, Auto News says, “There is a dearth of electricians to do those jobs. Electricians, training companies, and installation providers all say the ambitious charger goals will make that labor shortage even more acute.”

While every Ford F-150 Lightning and Mercedes EQE commercial paints a very rosy picture of a clean and green future, no one has any real plan for when the system starts to break down. And while the EV movement is catching on fast, many are still on the fence about giving up their trusted fossil-fueled cars and trucks. So, if the idea that switching to an electric vehicle could leave them stranded on a desolate roadway in the middle of nowhere because the only charging station is inoperable gets some real traction, it could stall the remarkable pace at which the industry has been growing.

Exacerbating things further, the Bureau of Labor Statistics says that the labor pool of electricians is slated to drop 14 percent, while demand for qualified IBEW members will rise by six percent.

Tesla's lineup of electric vehicles lined up in front of chargers in a parking lot with trees in the back.
Tesla

More demand than supply means higher salaries

According to Salary.com, the current average salary of a journeyman electrician (independent electricians who are experienced but not yet master electricians) is $68,100. But that is the national average, which can nearly double depending on the state of occupation and grow even higher thanks to the law of supply and demand in the years to come. So instead of asking a computer how you can make more money, all you need to do is open your eyes and see that it doesn’t need to give you an answer because it is the answer.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Lou Ruggieri
Lou Ruggieri
Writer
A lifelong lover of cars, Lou contributes to Motor Trend, Hot Cars, Auto & Truck Connection, and the PowerAutoMedia Group.
The Lotus Emeya is almost as fast as the Porsche Taycan Turbo S
This Lotus car looks like the Eletre SUV but promises better performance
Lotus Emeya EV

The 2023 Lotus Emira was the last gas-powered car made by Lotus Cars. By discontinuing the production of internal combustible engine cars, Lotus Cars is fully focused on electric vehicles. But it doesn’t just want to make boring EVs for the average Joe. Instead, it wants to engineer electric sports cars that are incredibly fast and fun to drive. This is the same company that dominated the Formula One World Championship by winning the title seven times, so it’s expected to live up to its reputation.

Its first electric vehicle on the market was the Lotus Eletre -- this Lotus car was an electric hyper SUV with up to 905 horsepower. After the Lotus Eletre gets a foothold on the market, Lotus plans to release its second EV model in 2024 dubbed the Lotus Emeya. What’s interesting about it?

Read more
Ford F150 Lightning vs. Chevy Silverado EV: Which one should you buy?
Ford vs Chevy - the debate spills into EVs
F-150 Lightning backup power charging

The Ford F Series and the Chevrolet Silverado are the most popular pickup trucks in the United States. Of course, as the world is shifting towards electric vehicles, both GM and Ford don’t want to lose their golden goose and they now offer electric models of their best-selling vehicles. The Ford F150 Lightning was first delivered to customers in 2022, and the Chevy Silverado EV is finally available for delivery in 2023.

Since both models fall in the same price range, you may be wondering which one should you buy if you're searching for an electric pickup. Besides that, there are a few EV trucks on the market, and the F150 Lightning and Silverado EV are the most affordable options. Which one is the better option if we compare them head-to-head? Let’s find out.

Read more
BMW i5 first drive: The BMW 5 series goes fully electric (and we go hands-on)
Familiar form factor and a new electric drivetrain
BMW i5 front view

As with many other manufacturers, BMW feels the future is electric and is in the process of electrifying its entire offering. Following on from the i3 and the i7, the latest Bimmer to get the EV treatment is the highly popular BMW 5 series. And everything has gone pretty much as you would expect.

The rear-wheel drive i5 is a quick and punchy vehicle. Unlike previous gas-powered 5 series models, the phenomenal amount of torque generated by the i5's electric motor keeps the sedan pinned to the road at almost any speed. If the standard vehicle and its sub-6 second 0-60 times aren't enough for you, you can even opt for an M-package right out of the gate, adding a second motor, boosting power, and bringing all-wheel drive ("xDrive" in BMW parlance) into the mix. The M version has been named the M60 xDrive, nodding toward its four-wheel capability, while the basic electric model is the eDrive40.

Read more