You can now place an order for ex-Jaguar designer’s offroading EV Callum Skye

If you haven’t heard of the latest and greatest fully electric Callum Skye yet, don’t worry; you will. This enigmatic take on the future of off-roading is the first vehicle brought to life by Ian Callum, the former Head of Design for Jaguar. Most remembered for the strikingly beautiful F-Type as well as the Aston Martin Vanquish and DB7 Vantage, the Skye represents a futuristic design that is figuratively and literally off the beaten path.

Callum says the Skye measures just 159 inches long and 75 inches wide. From some perspective, the Skye is about the same width as a Toyota RAV4 but nearly two feet shorter in length and, with its 2,535-pound curb weight, nearly 1,000 pounds lighter than the Toyota.

Power is set to come from a 42 kWh battery that will power a dual-motor drivetrain (one at each axle) which will allow for all-wheel drive. The smallish battery works with the Skye’s carbon-and-steel spaceframe to keep weight down. The unintended consequence of this setup is that the Skye only offers up an anticipated range of 170 miles. While that range may make some buyers anxious, the Skye does offer an optional ultra-fast charging battery, which attains a full recharge in under ten minutes.

The Callum Skye is designed to be an eclectic mix of style, speed, and off-road prowess. Its small stature will allow it to creep through the tightest of trails, while its light weight allows it to be a rocket on pavement. As with all electric vehicles, the Skye makes one hundred percent of its torque from 0 RPM. That fact, combined with the dual-motor setup, which allows the Skye to have traction-happy all-wheel drive, sets this pocket rocket up to blast from 0-60 mph in less than four seconds. For a little more perspective, that speed is equivalent to the Chevy Corvette C6 Z06, which was considered a supercar in its day.

Having just been recently unveiled at Concours on Saville Row, Callum actually released teaser renderings a year ago to build anticipation. Up until now, only VIP clients and some lucky industry folks have been the only ones to lay eyes on this rolling artwork.

Callum plans to build just 100 of these EV SUVs, and if you act quickly, you can reserve one for a little over $600 on Callum’s website. Despite its edgy, avant-garde styling, the Callum Skye is expected to cost somewhere between $102,000 and $140,000, depending on buyers’ chosen set of options.

So, if you’re in the market for a new EV but can’t stomach the idea of seeing yet another Tesla driving around, hop over to Callum and try to get your hands on the limited-edition Skye before it’s too late.

Lou Ruggieri
Lou Ruggieri
Writer
A lifelong lover of cars, Lou contributes to Motor Trend, Hot Cars, Auto & Truck Connection, and the PowerAutoMedia Group.
