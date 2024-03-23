 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

BYD’s Yangwang U8 is an SUV that can float in a flash flood

The Yangwang U8 has nearly 1200 hp and can float

Lou Ruggieri
By
BYD / BYD

Okay, so let’s get a few things out of the way. First, if you haven’t heard of BYD, you’re not alone… but you will. BYD is one of the top-selling car companies in China. Second, much like Toyota did with Lexus or Chevrolet did with Cadillac, BYD has created a luxury subsidiary brand to compete in the premium segments with a company called Yangwang. Third, yes, it’s called Yangwang.

Recommended Videos

With that out of the way, Yangwang’s first production model is a luxury SUV that looks curiously like a Land Rover Defender. But the U8 has a lot more to offer than just a questionable name—it can float on water.

Related

The U8 is 7,628 pounds and can float for 30 minutes

Obviously, a huge selling point, BYD says that the U8’s emergency floatation is just that, for emergencies. It is not meant to be used to forde rivers or traverse lakes and rivers like you’re playing a real-life, modernized version of Oregon Trail. Once the “passively triggered” function is brought into play, Yangwang requires the U8 to be brought back to the factory to ensure there is no water damage and everything is working properly.

However, as the video clip from CarNewsChina shows, the U8 automatically closes all doors and windows while simultaneously opening the sunroof. Thanks to some clever engineering, the U8 can float for up to 30 minutes and, what’s more, can actually sail along that water at up to 1.8 mph by spinning all four of its wheels.

The Yangwang U8 is luxurious as it is versatile

Yangwang U8
BYD / BYD

The U8 is being created to compete with the top dogs from BMW and Mercedes-Benz, and so it has quite a number of opulent features to soothe even the most lavish of tastes. The U8 comes with standard Nappa leather seats, African Sapele wood trim, a 12.8-inch OLED touchscreen infotainment center, and a panoramic sunroof. Dual 23.6-inch screens sit in front of both the driver and passenger, which rivals Mercedes-Benz’s vaunted Hyperscreen. Intelligent voice control, wireless charging, and a 70-inch augmented reality heads-up display complete the package.

The Yangwang U8 makes nearly 1,200 hp

Yangwang U8
Yangwang U8 BYD / BYD

The Yangwang U8 is actually a plug-in hybrid setup. It uses four separate electric motors (one at each wheel) along with a 2.0-liter gas engine to create a total of 1,184 horsepower. The gas engine serves two main purposes. First, it allows the U8’s range to extend to an impressive and anxiety-free 621 miles. The second is that the fossil-fueled motor works as an onboard charger for the battery.

With a price of about $150,000, the Yangwang U8 is not cheap, but with everything it includes, it may end up being something of a value buy. While we don’t know if we will be seeing one of these in the United States any time soon, we’re sure to see many more videos from owners using the Yangwang U8 in all sorts of situations that it is intended, and probably not intended for.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Lou Ruggieri
Lou Ruggieri
Writer
A lifelong lover of cars, Lou contributes to Motor Trend, Hot Cars, Auto & Truck Connection, and the PowerAutoMedia Group.
You can now join the wait list for the Range Rover Electric, and here’s why you may want to
Hurry to get your name on the Range Rover Electric wait list
Range Rover Electric now open for preorders.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) opened the wait list for Range Rover Electric (RRE)pre-orders. There's no confirmed production model release date, but JLR reports the "highest levels of client demand in our 53-history" for the Range Rover Electric.

JLR committed the Jaguar branch of the company to all EVs for new models with the announcement of the last gas Jags. Land Rover will continue to build conventional V8s along with mild hybrid (MHEV) and plug-in electric hybrid (PHEV) Range Rovers, but the biggest stir is for the new Range Rover Electric.

Read more
Climate change and electric vehicles: New report says our obsession with SUVs cancels out benefits of EVs
Make that SUV electric next time
Front end of 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 1LT on a street with trees in the back.

The switch to EVs could have had an even greater impact on the environment if people weren’t obsessed with massive vehicles, a new report claims. The wide range of SUVs available and people’s love for them has reduced electric vehicles’ impact on climate change and prevented carbon emissions from dropping by up to 30% over the past decade.

It’s easy to see why people are opting for an SUV. They’re immensely practical; you can cram a lot of stuff, or a few large objects, into an SUV. While moving furniture may be a rare occurrence, and strapping a kayak to the roof is more of a thing you threaten to do each summer than an actual hobby, it’s always nice to know you can. Then, there are other practical elements, such as the ability to tackle difficult weather situations or challenging terrains. This may outweigh an individual’s commitment to lowering emissions.

Read more
New Lucid Gravity EV has ‘up to’ 440 miles range, makes a strong case in the crowded SUV market
440 miles of range from Lucid is pretty incredible in an SUV
Lucid Gravity SUV driving on a road

Lucid Motors doesn’t just make luxury electric vehicles, but it also holds the record for designing the longest-range electric car. Its magnum opus is the Lucid Air Dream Edition with an EPA estimated range of up to 520 miles — and so far, no electric vehicle has come close to beating that record. Beyond that, Lucid has been working on the Air Sapphire, which is expected to be quicker than a Bugatti Chiron.

Just when you think Lucid Motors couldn’t pull another rabbit out of a hat, it unveiled the Lucid Gravity SUV with an exceptional range. According to Lucid Motors, the Lucid Gravity SUV is expected to have a range "in excess of 440 miles." If it delivers on that promise, the Lucid Gravity SUV could hold the record for the second longest-range EV alongside the Chevy Silverado EV.

Read more