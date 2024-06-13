 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Bruce Wayne is selling Dark Knight and Gotham Pininfarina hypercars

Bruce Wayne's spirit and four hypercars inhabit a Manhattan townhome

By
Battista Dark Knight with bat doors open with bats in the background.
Battista Dark Knight with bat doors open with bats in the background. Automobili Pininfarina / Automobili Pininfarina

If you’re a Batman fan or looking for a special gift for a Batman fan, how about a one-of-a-kind hypercar created by Automobili Pininfarina and sold by — wink, wink — Bruce Wayne Enterprises? The are four cars, but each is a one-off based on current Pininfarina hypercars, the Battista and Barchetta.

More on the specifics of the four cars below, but they are EVs, each with a 120 kWh battery and four motors that generate 1,900 horsepower — and yes, that’s per car, not 1,900 total horsepower combined for four cars. Zero-to-60 mph takes less than two seconds.

Recommended Videos

Why is Pininfarina selling Batmobiles?

1 of 4
Automobili Pininfarina X Wayne Enterprises Battista Dark Knight.
Battista Dark Knight Automobili Pininfarina / Automobili Pininfarina
Automobili Pininfarina X Wayne Enterprises Battista Gotham.
Battista Gotham Automobili Pininfarina / Automobili Pininfarina
Automobili Pininfarina X Wayne Enterprises Barchtta Dark Knight.
Barchetta Dark Knight Automobili Pininfarina / Automobili Pininfarina
Automobili Pininfarina X Wayne Enterprises Barchtta Gotham.
Barchetta Gotham Automobili Pininfarina / Automobili Pininfarina

Pininfarina displays the hypercars through the Wayne Enterprises Experience, a Warner Brothers Discovery Global Consumer Product and Relevance International event. The invitation-only event takes place only during this June. The experience occurs in a seven-story luxury townhouse on West 17th Avenue in New York City. The townhome is filled with luxury items, and everything is for sale.

Related

The fictional backstory of the Wayne Enterprises Experience is that this townhome represents Batman’s home and headquarters in Gotham City. Bruce Wayne, Batman’s real identity when he wasn’t fighting crime, was a wealthy philanthropist. The Batman franchise celebrates its 85th anniversary this year, which prompted the Warner Bros. group to produce an immersive pop-culture experience based on Bruce Wayne and Batman’s dual persona.

Pininfarina participated in this event because Bruce Wayne represents their customer. “Bruce Wayne is a billionaire visionary entrepreneur committed to technological progress, and we have created unique and bespoke versions of Battista and B95 which include new features developed for his exclusive tastes and needs,” said Paolo Dellachà, Chief Executive Officer at Automobili Pininfarina.

Special features of Pininfarin’s Bruce Wayne Enterprises hypercars

Automobili Pininfarina X Wayne Enterprises Battista Dark Knight interior.
Automobili Pininfarina X Wayne Enterprises Battista Dark Knight interior. Automobili Pininfarina / Automobili Pininfarina

The two Pininfarina hypercars have two versions: the closed-roof Battista and the open Barchetta. The Dark Knight versions of the Battista and Barchetta feature black with gold accents and are designed to reflect Batman’s powerful and mysterious crime-fighting spirit. The Two Gotham models reflect Bruce Wayne’s personality with an emphasis on luxury, refinement, and style.

Those interested in applying for consideration for allocation of one or more of the Bruce Wayne hypercars are invited to provide contact information to receive information. The Pininfarina Battista hypercars cost $3.4 million, and the Barchetta models are $4.9 million.

Battista Dark Knight with bat doors open with bats in the background.
Automobili Pininfarina / Automobili Pininfarina

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Cars teams. He also writes technology news…
These are the 5 fastest electric cars in the world right now
We've come a long, long way from the Prius. Welcome to the world of next-gen, record-shattering EVs.

We’ve come a long, long way since the Prius first debuted in 1997. Toyota first legitimized, then popularized the idea of the mass-produced electric car. Then, Elon Musk actually made them fun to drive. But we’re in a whole new era of electric vehicles right now, one where they’re shattering the track and 0-60 times of their gas-powered counterparts.

From everyday drivers to class-redefining pickups to high-concept Italian exotics, here are five of the world’s fastest EVs by type. And while EVs certainly impress, we've also put together a list of the overall fastest cars in the world.
Faraday Future FF91
Fastest electric sport crossover vehicle

Read more
2025 BMW 3 series: Mild hybrids with chassis tuned for sportiness and comfort
BMW continues to refine and improve the 3 Series Sedan comfort and sportiness
2025 BMW 3 Series direct front view driving on a mountain road.

A 50th birthday can be a good time to pause and consider one's life, accomplishments, and future goals—for people, maybe. BMW, however, isn't contemplating strategic shifts for the 2025 3 Series as the model celebrates its 5oth anniversary. BMW launched the first generation 3 Series in June 1975.

The 2025 3 Series wasn't due for a dramatic upgrade—the current seventh-generation platform debuted in 2022. To celebrate the commencement of its sixth decade, however, the 2025 3 Series will be dressed up with new exterior and interior details, including a new curved display. It's BMW, however, so the updates aren't just about appearance. BMW also re-tuned the 2025 3 Series chassis to further refine its blend of sportiness and comfort.
Why the BMW 3 Series matters

Read more
Bugatti teases its next hypercar before the June 20 reveal
Bugatti's promises the new hypercar will be a pinnacle of beauty, luxury, and performance
Bugatti hypercar hood with logo.

Only a few days have passed since Bugatti announced the completion of L'Ultime, the last Chiron Super Sport in the limited edition of 500. When Bugatti launched the Chiron in 2016, it was the first 300 mph production car.  Now, we learn that Bugatti will introduce its newest hypercar on June 20, 2024.

The famed French automaker isn't sharing details about what promises to be its next automotive icon. However, the save-the-date news release includes a teaser image of what appears to be a hood and logo. Also, Bugatti may have dropped hints about the new car's name when it identified past Bugattis that inspired the development of the new certain-to-be-limited-edition model.
Why a new Bugatti hypercar matters
Timelessness is a recurring theme of Bugatti founder Ettore Bugatti's designs. Bugatti envisioned cars that represented the heights of beauty, luxury, and performance. Bugatti eschews annual model production calendars, favoring limited editions that epitomize the company's design principles.

Read more