Check out this Corvette collection

The Corvette nameplate is the longest-continuously running nameplate in the United States. It has existed for every model year since 1953, with the exception of the 1983 model, which was bypassed due to production issues with the debut of the C4 generation. Chevy’s perennial halo car has inspired the hearts, minds, and wallets of many collectors over the years, and from October 10th through the 13th at the WestWorld of Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson will be offering up a dozen cars from the late David Wessler’s collection, ten of which are pristine condition Corvettes.

For those who don’t know, David Wessler is known among enthusiasts to be the owner of one of, if not the, most admired (and envied) Corvette collections in history. Barrett-Jackson President Steve Davis said of Wessler, “A self-made man, David worked his way up from being a bus driver and car salesman to arguably the most revered Corvette collector in our lifetime.”

Recommended Videos

The Corvettes in the collection

Lot #393.1 is a 1993 Corvette ZR1 40th Anniversary Edition. Its 405-hp LT5 DOHC V-8 and six-speed manual transmission make this car special enough. In addition to that, this car also happens to be the very last ZR1 to roll off the assembly line for the ’93 model year, and beyond that, the odometer has just 40 miles on it. Yes, forty.

Lot 393.2 is a 1994 Corvette ZR1 also powered by a 5.7-liter Lotus-engineered LT5 V-8. This 405 hp Z backed by a six-speed manual is Bloomington Gold-certified. With just 124 miles on the clock, the original thirty-year-old window sticker is included in the sale.

Lot #78.3 is a 1984 Corvette with just 12,756 miles. This first-year C4 is powered by a Cross-Fire 350 CID V-8, which makes 205 hp and is routed through a four-speed automatic transmission. This car also features a removable roof panel, power brakes, windows, seats, and the signature C4 16-inch wheels.

Lot#78.4 is a 1982 Collector’s Edition Corvette with only 20,183 miles. Sporting T-Tops, a rear-glass hatch, turbine-style wheels this final-year C3 is powered by a 200 hp Cross-Fire Injection 5.7-liter V-8 backed by a four-speed automatic transmission.

Lot #393 is another gorgeous ZR1. This example is a 1992 version sporting an LT5 DOHC V-8 making 375 hp and six-speed manual transmission. With just 79 miles on its odometer, rest assured that this car’s Selective Ride Handling, Delco/Bose stereo, and electronic air conditioning are all in working order.

Lot #78.2 is a little red 1987 Corvette with an L98 Tuned-Port Injection 350 CID V-8 mated to a four-speed automatic transmission. Its Graphite leather interior complements a host of power features, air conditioning, and even cruise control. With just 18,226 miles, its limited-slip differential, heavy-duty radiator, and power rack-and-pinion steering all have plenty of life left in their respective tanks.

Lot #78.5 is a 25th Anniversary Corvette. Power comes from a 5.7-liter L82 V-8 making 220 hp backed by a close-ratio four-speed manual transmission. Along with its 1,537 miles of use, this Anniversary Edition ‘Vette comes with its original window sticker and matching 25th-anniversary luggage.

Lot #392.2 again shows off Wessler’s love and affinity for the incredible C4 ZR1. This 1991 variant comes with the earlier model small block LT5 V-8 that produces 375 hp. This Bloomington Gold-certified car also comes with its original window sticker and just 134 miles of usage.

Lot #394 continues the Z trend with this final-year 1995 ZR1. Using the most powerful iteration of the 5.7-liter LT5 V-8 during the 1990s, this DOHC engine makes 405 hp, which is then routed through a six-speed manual transmission. With just 73 miles and the window sticker clearly still in place, this is as close to a brand-new 30-year-old car as you can find.

The David Ressler Collection includes another unnamed ZR1 in the Barrett Jackson press release, a 1977 Cadillac Fleetwood Limousine, and a 1991 Geo Dirt Tracker.

Chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson Craig Jackson said, “Dave’s passion for Corvettes is evident in the quality of the vehicles he curated during his career. I’m honored that his family entrusted Barrett-Jackson with the care of these vehicles to offer to the next generation of collectors and preserve his legacy for many more years to come.”