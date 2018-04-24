Aston Martin Revives the DBS and Superleggera Nameplates for an Epic Fusion

Share

Aston Martin is seeing a rebirth of sorts. For years, the company withered on the vine that was its parent company, Ford. Now separate entities, Aston Martin has invested countless millions in reviving the nameplate and giving birth to a complement of vehicles worthy of its history and once-held status. In the past year, it’s begun to launch this new lineup with the introduction of the DB11, an all-new Vantage, and the range-topping Valkyrie hypercar. Now Aston Martin is teasing its next vehicle, a car wearing an iconic Aston marque: the DBS Superleggera.

The Aston Martin DBS was first introduced in 1967 and was intended to be the successor to the firm’s DB6, albeit with more grand touring aspirations. However, the two were produced concurrently for three years.

Even more interesting is how the car was designed.

In 1966, Aston Martin went to Touring of Milan and commissioned the famous design house to pen the exterior and interior of what would be the forthcoming DBS Superleggera. And though Touring did indeed produce two prototypes, before Aston Martin could sign off on a finished design, Touring went out of business. This left Aston Martin without a complete design. In the end, Aston Martin brought in designer William Towns — who would later father the Aston Martin Lagonda — to finish the project and see the DBS brought to market.

Since that first DBS in 1967, Aston Martin has only revived the nameplate once. In 2007, using the underpinnings of the DB9, Aston re-introduced the world to the DBS nameplate and produced the super grand tourer until 2012, when the company introduced the latest Vanquish. Now, Aston Martin is once again reviving the marque and bringing it back to that original grand touring formula with the help of Touring’s famous Superleggera signature adorning the design.

The automaker announced the return of the DBS in April 2018. Little is known about the car’s setup, although it’s likely that the DBS Superleggera will use Aston Martin’s brand new VH chassis platform, which also underpins the new Vantage. However, unlike the Vantage, the new DBS Superleggera will likely use a hotter version of Aston Martin’s 600-horsepower, 5.2-liter, twin-turbocharged V-12 engine. We’re expecting closer to 700 horsepower, but for the cart to be plusher than the already luxurious DB11.

Speaking ahead of the car’s launch, chief creative officer Marek Reichman — and the man who penned the new DBS Superleggera design — said, “When you hear the name DBS Superleggera, you know what it is. It’s the definitive Aston Martin Super GT. It’s an icon, a statement, and this one will be no different. We’ve pushed the boundaries of performance and design to give this car a distinct character and ensure it’s worthy of the heritage and weight that this name carries.”

We cannot wait to lay our eyes on this car. It’ll be worth the wait. According to Aston Martin, more information is expected to come to light in the second quarter of 2018.