12 Most Over-the-Top Hotel Pools for Extravagant Views

Some hotels focus on raw numbers, boasting the “largest pool in [internal-link post_id="979461"]fill in Caribbean island here[/internal-link]” or “the most pools in the Western Hemisphere.” But there’s an art — a craft even — to the perfect hotel pool. From an infinity pool high above Santorini to the world’s largest outdoor pool in Chile to a two-story waterhole deep in the rainforests of Bali, here are a few of the world’s sexiest, plunge-worthy, and all-around best hotel pools.

San Alfonso del Mar

Chile

worlds best hotel pools san alfonso del mar v2

Even if resorts aren’t your thing, Chile’s San Alfonso del Mar is a worthy stop if only to tick the “I visited the world’s largest outdoor pool” box off your bucket list. The sheer scale of the resort’s pool is mind-boggling, bordering on obscene. By the numbers, it spans 20 acres and holds 66 million gallons of water. Not surprisingly, it’s officially the world’s largest of its kind according to Guinness — six times larger than its nearest competitor. At 115 feet deep, it’s also the deepest. It’s all the more curious, however, given it’s located just feet from the Pacific Ocean (another of the world’s largest pools which, incidentally, provides the water that fills the pool).

The SkyPark at the Marina Bay Sands

Singapore

worlds best hotel pools skypark marina bay sands singaporev2

Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands is no doubt the city’s swankiest hotel, so it’s only fitting the on-site pool is second to none. Located in the hotel’s SkyPark, the pool is the world’s largest rooftop infinity pool. From 57 stories above Singapore’s ultra-modern skyline, the views are incredible. Poolside drink service starts at 7 a.m. daily, however, sipping a glass of Champagne at sunset is no doubt the best way to experience it all.

The Standard

Los Angeles

the standard los angeles
The Standard, Downtown LA/Facebook

The Standard in LA is a picture-perfect icon of mid-century modern architecture. The 207-room hotel has long been one of the city’s swankiest thanks to a steady celebrity clientele. The large guest rooms, 24/7 brasserie, ping-pong bar, and rooftop German-style beer garden are all noteworthy. But, the property’s pièce de résistance is the heated rooftop pool which offers some of the best, panoramic views in the heart of the city. The surrounding deck is like a nightclub unto itself with nightly DJs, a dance floor, and 10-person poolside pods with waterbeds.

Oberoi Udaivillas

Udaipur, India

best hotel pools

To many, the chic Oberoi Udaivillas of Udaipur might feel like a movie set. The hotel is the height of Indian luxury. A centuries-old, traditional Mewari palace serves as the backdrop — a winding, 50-acre labyrinth of sand-colored arches and domes surrounded by intentionally overgrown bougainvillea and verdant landscaping. However, the hotel’s pool is the real highlight. With the palace at your back, the pool looks out over perfectly manicured gardens and India’s beautiful Lake Pichola. If you’d rather not swim with the riff-raff, the 2,650-square-foot Kohinoor Suite boasts a spacious terrace with a private pool and alfresco dining.

Grace Hotel Santorini

Greece

Infinity Pool at Grace Santorini

If there’s one money shot of the Greek island of Santorini, it’s the photo of Grace Hotel Santorini’s stunning infinity pool. Perched high in the island’s famous hills, the pool offers jaw-dropping, panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea. The hotel’s outdoor terrace is arguably the island’s most photographed destination and the ideal spot for grabbing a well-crafted cocktail from the onsite professional mixologists.

Hanging Gardens Ubud

Indonesia

Ubud Hanging Gardens Infinity Pool

In the rainforests of central Bali — the epicenter of the island’s cultural, spiritual, and fine art roots — the seven-star Hanging Gardens Ubud offers something completely different. The luxury resort’s two-story infinity pool overlooks some of the most serene and breathtaking scenery in all of Indonesia. If the bevy of sunbeds surrounding the main pool isn’t enough, every room at this over-the-top property boasts a private plunge pool as well.

Palms Casino Resort

United States

Palms Sky Villa Pool, Las Vegas

By the numbers, the Palms Fantasy Tower Sky Villa is stunning even by Vegas standards: 6,100 square feet of living space, 24-hour butler service, a dry sauna, a rotating king bed, a dozen big-screen TVs, and a private, blacked-out Escalade at your beck and call. But its private pool is what pushes this “room” (if you can call it that) over the top. The unique, cantilevered design extends beyond the building’s upper floors with glass-enclosed walls that provide unrestricted views of the famous Vegas Strip.

Hotel Villa Mahal

Turkey

Infinity Pool at Hotel Villa Mahal, Turkey

Of course, sometimes the sexiest design is the simplest one. Situated along Turkey’s popular Lycian coast, Hotel Villa Mahal offers a 55-foot infinity pool that strips away any extraneous architectural flourishes. Instead, the minimalist design allows for complete focus on the stunning backdrop of Kalkan Bay — one of the most beautiful and tranquil corners of the eastern Mediterranean. It’s no surprise that the hotel has several times been ranked among the most romantic in Europe.

Four Seasons Safari Lodge

Tanzania

four seasons safari

For something truly wild, check out this pool at the Four Seasons Safari Lodge in Tanzania. Towering over the Serengeti plains, the elevated infinity pool not only serves up sweeping landscape views but also a front row seat to a real-life watering hole. That’s right — as you dive in for a morning swim or stretch out on a deck chair for a lazy afternoon cocktail, you can see families of elephants stopping by for a drink. In short, this vantage point is breathtaking and unlike anything else in the world!

Villa D’este

Italy

villa d'este

A subtle alternative to some of the splashier options on this list, the pool at the Villa D’este snags a spot because of its sumptuous location. Jutting out into beautiful Lake Como, the pool is surrounded by ancient villas and leafy hillsides, evoking a timelessness that’s transportive and dreamlike. After toweling off from your swim, you can enjoy all the other trappings of the 16th-century Villa D’este, including jaw-dropping interior decor and delicious eats.

Amangiri

United States

amangiri hotel

If you’re a sucker for the red rocks of the American Southwest, a dive into the pool at Amangiri might just be the ticket for you. This hideaway resort in Canyon Point, Utah is a stunner, not only because of its location but because of how seamlessly the hotel blends into the landscape. The pool at Amangiri is a perfect example of this, as the water bends around and is framed by a rock escarpment. Long story short, this is the place to go for the desert getaway of your dreams.

Royalton Park Avenue Hotel

United States

Royalton Park Avenue
Royalton Park Avenue/Facebook

With clear views of the iconic Empire State Building, the rooftop pool at the Royalton Park Avenue Hotel in Manhattan, New York City could be the perfect spot for city enthusiasts. Looming far above the concrete jungle, this baby is heated and offers a serene glimpse at the skyscrapers that make the Big Apple so darn big. Plus, the large crowds make it feel like a pool party all day long, which definitely puts us in our summer feels.

