  1. Travel

Why COVID-19 ‘Vaccine Passports’ Won’t Change the Face of Travel

By
Why COVID-19 'Vaccine Passports' Won't Change the Face of Travel

After shuttering its doors for more than 12 months, the travel industry is finally getting back to something approaching “normal.” Some are saying this year is shaping up to be much, much different than any year in history, however. Throughout the world, international travelers face strict regulations, including quarantine, mandatory COVID-19 tests at the airport, and more. So-called “vaccine passports” (sometimes incorrectly called “immunity passports”) may be a way to streamline the whole process. But will they irreversibly change the future of travel? The short answer is no. Here’s why.

Related Guides

Vaccine certificates or “vaccine passports” are nothing new. Anyone who’s traveled to more exotic destinations knows that they’re often required. Costa Rica, Morocco, and Thailand, for example, all require proof of yellow fever vaccination. Since 1959, the Certificate of Vaccination or Prophylaxis (ICVP) — often just the “Yellow Card” or Carte Jaune — has become the standard. Foreign visitors are required to flash this official paper certificate to border patrol in these and many other countries to prove they’ve been inoculated before they’re allowed entry. It’s so common, in fact, that the Centers for Disease Control has a dedicated tool to help travelers know which countries require the vaccine and which health providers in their area can wrangle the necessary paperwork beforehand. In addition to yellow fever, some countries also use vaccine passports to screen visitors for polio and meningococcal meningitis — both of which could devastate an at-risk population.

Yellow Fever Vaccine Requirements by Country

The reason for such certificates is obvious. If there’s one thing most sane people can agree on politically, it’s that national governments have a right — a duty, really — to protect their people. That means shutting down potential threats of disease at the border through any means necessary. You, as a guest of your next destination, don’t have a right to infect that destination’s population with your filthy germs. It’s hard to imagine that this could even be controversial. For nearly a century, the concept has been used worldwide to help eradicate or, at the very least, control the spread of everything from yellow fever to cholera to typhus. We continue to use it because it works.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said in a December 2020 MSNBC interview that the concept of COVID-19 vaccine passports was “at least interesting enough to consider.” The government’s hinting at this sparked renewed outrage among libertarians and anti-maskers convinced the concept further erodes our freedoms. It has become yet another flashpoint in the drama surrounding the global pandemic with cries of government overreach and invasion of privacy. Many of the same people argue that mandated vaccine passports will indelibly change the face of travel. But much of the world has already been using them for the better part of a century. Again, this is nothing new.

Here at home, Dr. Fauci has noted it’s unlikely the federal government will ever mandate vaccine passports for domestic travelers. He said on the Politico Dispatch podcast, “I doubt that the federal government will be the main mover of a vaccine passport concept.” The choice and the responsibility to require vaccine passports will fall to the local level. It will be up to state and town governments to enforce vaccine passport requirements or not. Some states like Florida have already outlawed them, and other states are likely to follow suit. For travelers, even to pro-passport states, it’s unlikely to affect their day-to-day movements except at large events like concerts, sporting arenas, or large business conferences where organizers may require them. Airlines may also opt to require them for a brief time before the country achieves herd immunity. But is that really such a high price to pay for us to help keep everyone safe?

If you’re itching for a vacation right now but can’t — or don’t want to — deal with the red tape of traveling abroad, the CDC recently announced that vaccinated Americans can safely travel domestically. Yes, “you are now free to move about the country.”

Editors' Recommendations

Want to Travel in 2021 or 2022? Now’s the Time to Start Planning

plan for future travel now 2021 2022

Miami Travel Guide: Where to Stay, What to Eat, and More

miami florida travel guide 2021

Ready for a Good Time: The Story of Pharrell and David Grutman’s New Miami Hotel

the good time hotel feature ready for a story of david grutman s new hospitality endeavor

Los Angeles Travel Guide: Where to Stay, What to Eat, and More

los angeles travel guide california city

Inside The First-Ever Luxury Space Hotel That’s Set to Open in 2027

Voyager Station Space Hotel

When to Book Your National Park Campsite for Summer 2021

When to Book Your National Park Campsite for Summer 2021

How Mount Everest Grew Even Taller in 2020

how mount everest grew in 2020 walking to base camp nepal

11 Places To Visit in America Before They Change Forever

places to visit in america before they disappear photographer glacier national park montana

The 10 Hottest Places on Earth (If You Want To Melt)

hottest places on earth lut desert

When Will It Be Safe to Book Travel Again? Here’s What You Need to Know

when safe to book travel face mask at airport

8 Airplane Tips That Make Air Travel Suck a Lot Less

Tips for Making Air Travel Better

5 Countries Vaccinated Americans Can Travel To Right Now

Where Vaccinated Americans Can Travel Right Now

11 Sustainable Ways To Road-Trip This Spring