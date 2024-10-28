Jettly reveals 2024's top luxury fall getaways

As the leaves turn and the air crisps, travelers across the globe are setting out for fun fall escapes, and a recent report by Jettly reveals the season’s hottest destinations based on private jet bookings. This year, travelers are favoring destinations that blend gorgeous landscapes with rich cultural experiences.

Here’s a look at the top three fall destinations for 2024.

Aspen, Colorado

Known for its world-renowned ski slopes, Aspen in autumn is a paradise for nature lovers. The gorgeous autumn colors are perfect for hiking, scenic drives, or quiet evenings by the fireplace at an upscale lodge. Aspen’s thriving arts scene and amazing restaurants add even more allure to this destination.

Napa Valley, California

For wine enthusiasts, Napa Valley is a dream destination year-round, but fall brings the magic of the harvest season. Visitors can enjoy exclusive wine tastings, stroll through vineyards, and enjoy gourmet farm-to-table dining experiences.

Vancouver, Canada

With its mix of urban attractions and natural beauty, Vancouver is a great spot for a fall getaway. The diverse culinary scene, cute neighborhoods, and easy access to nature make it the perfect destination for those who are seeking both city and scenic experiences. The city’s Stanley Park comes alive with fall colors, while nearby mountains offer unforgettable hikes.

Other key findings from Jettly

Jettly’s report also highlighted some intriguing trends among fall travelers this year. Kyoto, Japan, claimed the top spot for solo travelers, with Paris and Tuscany closely following as favorite destinations for those venturing alone.

Notably, 35% of fall bookings were made within a week of departure, suggesting a rise in spontaneous getaways. Additionally, 40% of travelers are between the ages of 35 and 50, reflecting a trend toward short escapes for busy professionals.

The average duration for these fall trips is 4.5 days, indicating that travelers are prioritizing brief yet exciting experiences this season.