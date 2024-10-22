 Skip to main content
South Padre Island: An oceanside Texas adventure

South Padre Island is a Texas coastal escape

By
South Padre Island sunrise
Mark Reif

As the sun receded over the dunes, it resembled a molten orange orb, radiating heat and energy above the surroundings. Reflections shimmered off tide pools, and the wind gusted off the ocean with the rhythmic sounds of the changing tides. My horse, Kaw-Liga, had an easy, steady lope as he negotiated the rolls and dips, taking me on a seaside journey I wouldn’t soon forget.

I was on an excursion to South Padre Island, where Texas character and tropical ambiance collided for a fun and immersive atmosphere. Here’s a summary of what I experienced on my SPI adventure.

Where I stayed: The Margaritaville Beach Resort

Room at Margaritaville Resort
Mark Reif

Situated right on the beach, the Margaritaville Beach Resort captured the spirit of its founder, Jimmy Buffet. Every aspect of the hotel had a happy coastal feel, from abundant turquoise paint to ocean-themed lighting fixtures. Outside the entrance, a bright sign said “Mi casa es su casa”, and the lobby featured a giant yellow sculpture of the blown-out flipflop from Jimmy’s hit song, “Margaritaville” 

My room continued the island theme, with turquoise walls and paintings of seascapes and parrots, and a sign that read “I’m Dreaming of a White Sand Beach”. While walking around, there was always a Jimmy Buffet song playing, or a classic rock hit, adding to the festive feel.

What stood out about the hotel was its atmosphere. All of its elements blended to create a lighthearted environment as if living in a Jimmy Buffet song. Guests seemed relaxed as they strolled around, and with the beach a quick walk away, any time was a good time to make an ocean visit, as I did for several sunrises. 

SPI cuisine: Texas gusto with a Southwest flair

I tried many foods on South Padre Island, each with a unique flavor in an interesting setting. Every time, I got to try something new and different, ranging from seafood-themed eggs benedict to fresh gulf shrimp. Here are two notable meals. 

Café on the Beach

BLT Benedict, Café on the Beach Mark Reif

At Café on the Beach, I sat beside the dunes as the morning tide washed back and forth. I ordered the cafe’s signature breakfast dish, BLT Benedict, as the sun rose over clear skies. The ingredients included bacon, lobster, poached eggs, sliced tomato, housemade hollaindaise, all on a toasted english muffin on hash browns. It tasted as good as it sounds.

Viva SPI

Yellow Fin Tuna Tartare, Viva SPI
Yellow Fin Tuna Tartare, Viva SPI Mark Reif

Dinner at Viva SPI occurred in a sound-side open-air space featuring a lively bar and live music. As customers bantered and enjoyed coastal fare, boats glided by as the sun set. 

The house salad featured fresh greens with a light, crisp taste. Next was Yellow Fin tuna tartare, made of raw tuna with pickled cucumber, house guacamole, tostada, and soy glaze. It had a right-from-the-sea freshness imbibed with southwestern flair. My entrée was grilled gulf shrimp with cilantro rice. The shrimp were simple and hearty, while the rice had a full, interesting flavor.

Experiencing nature on South Padre Island

While on SPI, I rode horseback at sunset, watched dolphins frolic through the water, and more. The island’s natural features, from remote dunes to open water expanses, set the stage. Add in daily sunrise beach runs, and it was a fun, exhilarating time.

Breakaway Cruises

Mark Reif

Breakaway Cruises took me on a sound-side journey, where the dolphins came out to play. The boat featured an open floor plan, an elevated deck for 360-degree views, and ample ocean air. We cruised for a while with little to be seen, but finally, the dolphins came out to play. 

They seemed to enjoy the attention as packs of two or three would swim nearby, then make their trademark rise and dip, showing their fins’ silhouette. When a fishing boat cruised toward the dock, dolphins gathered at the front, riding the bow wave. 

South Padre Island Adventure Park

Mark Reif

The trip’s highlight was a sunset horseback ride at South Padre Island Adventure Park. It took place on the island’s remote northern end, where there’s barely a building, and untouched nature abounds. On the tour, we rode over the beach as the tides changed and through grassy dunes below a setting sun. My horse, Kaw-Liga, guided me throughout. 

South Padre Island: It’s all about the mood

Mark Reif

As my trip went on, I relished the upbeat nature of the town and its people. Everywhere I went, people seemed excited to be there, along the Texas coast, cherishing the surroundings and enjoying themselves. That was particularly noticeable the evening before I left.

I decided to take one last run at sunset. As I ran, crowds littered the beach, and an old pelican stood on the edge of the tides. Parties took place here and there, and people frolicked in and out of the water. With the miles going by, I soaked in the atmosphere.

Though I could talk more about SPI, what’s important is how it made me feel. As I boarded the plane home, I felt a tinge of sadness. I’d had a wonderful weekend with new friends, immersed in the town’s mood, and trying new foods and adventures. 

Remember, this was a summary of the things I tried on SPI. Keep checking back for more in-depth pieces with additional photos and descriptions. In the meantime, keep SPI on your list for a taste of Texas with an island feel. 

