This is why you should add Portugal to your bucket list

Portugal is a gorgeous country nestled on the Iberian Peninsula. Its irresistible charm, safe streets, and gorgeous weather have made this country one of the top international travel destinations for Americans over the past few years. In fact, according to Reuters, nearly 140,000 travelers from the United States visited Portugal in November, bringing the number of foreign tourists in the country to a record high. But what makes Portugal so special?

Portugal is affordable

Portugal stands out as a remarkably affordable destination, and the country offers a budget-friendly haven for travelers seeking high-quality experiences without breaking the bank. In fact, the city of Lagos recently made our list of 2024’s most affordable vacation destinations. You’ll find reasonably priced hotels, charming guesthouses, and affordable hostels without compromising on comfort or authenticity. Dining in the country is also a delight for the wallet, and you can find delicious meals at local markets and eateries for a very affordable price.

Additionally, public transportation, including buses and trains, makes it easy to explore everything the country has to offer without worrying about shelling out money to rent a car or hail a cab.

There are several amazing places to explore

No matter what you are looking for, Portugal has something for you. If you are interested in city life, then you can check out Porto. This coastal city is known for its cobbled streets, bustling nightlife, and wonderful shopping opportunities.

If you want to enjoy the warm weather, then head over to The Algarve, which has golden beaches and rugged cliffs where you can soak up the sun all year round. The Douro Valley, adorned with terraced vineyards and a sparkling river, is heaven for wine connoisseurs looking to indulge in locally-sourced vintages

Nature enthusiasts can venture into the lush forests of the Azores or explore the incredible volcanic landscapes of Madeira for an escape like no other. Whether you want to hike, bird watch, or engage in water sports, Portugal’s natural beauty promises unforgettable moments. A few of the other best places to visit in Portugal include Lisbon, The Minho, and Sintra.

Warm hospitality, friendly people, and amazing food

Portuguese hospitality is known for its warmth and authenticity. Visitors will find themselves welcomed with open arms, creating a strong sense of home away from home. The country’s food scene is equally inviting, featuring a wide array of dishes. You can indulge in fresh seafood along the coast, savor the iconic Pastel de Nata pastry, and enjoy the flavors of Portuguese wines and cheeses. The combination of friendly locals, amazing food, and a calm atmosphere adds an extra layer of charm to a visit to Portugal.

Schedule your trip to Portugal today

Are you ready to plan a trip to Portugal? Luckily, any time of year is a great time to visit this incredible country. One of the best travel tips for visiting the country, however, is to choose your preferred season based on the experience you are seeking. During spring (April to June) and fall (September to October) you will find milder weather as well as fewer crowds. Spring offers vibrant landscapes while fall offers pleasant temperatures for outdoor activities.

If you visit in the summer (July to August), just be aware that this is the peak tourist season, so you will likely experience more crowds as well as higher temperatures. Winter (November to March) provides milder temperatures and is the perfect time to enjoy a quieter experience exploring the country’s historical sites.

