Qantas reveals more details on its new long range airplane

On Thursday, Qantas revealed new information on its next-generation jet. The Airbus 321XLR—the longest-range variant of the A320 family—offers greater range, more comfort, and lower emissions than the carrier’s current 737s. That’ll allow more non-stop routes and improve passengers’ flying experience. Qantas has 28 planes on order, with the first arriving in April 2025. The airline will roll them out over the next ten years, gradually replacing its older fleet.

New specs on the Airbus A321XLR

“XLR” signifies “Xtra Long Range,” and in that way, the new Airbus delivers. With about 1,500 miles more range than outgoing 737s, the A321XLR lets Qantas increase direct domestic and short-haul international routes, whether the Pacific Islands or Southeast Asia. In addition, a tailored cabin design offers cozy seating and large overhead bins.

The A321XLR accommodates 197 passengers across two cabins. 177 Economy seats use a 3-3 setup, while 20 Business seats have a 2-2 configuration. The cabin features the largest overhead bins of any single-aisle aircraft, with 60 percent more room than the 737.

Economy seats are wide and soft, and a lofty ceiling and large windows add a spacious feel. Free Wi-Fi allows multiple device connections, with the updated Qantas Entertainment App providing streaming content.

Before the new jets arrive, Qantas pilots will train on a new CAE 7000XR Series A320 simulator shipped from Montreal, Canada. Over three years, the airline plans to train over 240 pilots on the A321XLR, each spending over 60 hours on the simulator, then returning each year for four recurrency training sessions. Additionally, around 2,000 crew members will receive training as the planes enter service.

Qantas Group CEO Vanessa Hudson commented: “Qantas will be one of the first airlines in the world to operate the A321XLR and ahead of the arrival of our first aircraft next year, we’ve started pilot training and finalized the details of the customer experience.”

“The A321XLR is a fantastic aircraft to be part of our next-generation fleet, and its range and versatility will give us the opportunity to explore more non-stop routes and operate them cost-effectively.