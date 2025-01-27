Qantas made these changes to its frequent flyer program

Qantas has announced multiple changes to its Frequent Flyer program, with enhanced benefits across the board. Members can soon access additional premium cabin reward seats and accrue even more reward points on each flight. As part of the update, Qantas will raise the price of Classic Reward seats, which haven’t changed in six years.

Qantas will introduce the changes over the next 12 months

Qantas Loyalty CEO Andrew Glance commented: “Travel remains the number one priority for our members in how they earn and redeem their points, with 13,000 Classic Reward seats booked every day, including 1,000 Classic seats in premium cabins to international destinations. In addition, thousands of Classic Upgrades are confirmed every week on Qantas flights. These changes are designed to further enhance the ways our members can book Classic Reward seats and the destinations and cabins they can access when they fly.”

The upcoming changes include (via Qantas):

Boosting the number of points members will earn on Qantas domestic flights by up to 25 percent and removing the earn cap for tiered members traveling in premium cabins, set to deliver almost 4 billion additional points for members each year.

The introduction of the lowest one-way Economy reward seat in Australia, with Jetstar short-haul domestic flights in Australia and New Zealand for 5,700 points, helping members to earn their reward seat faster.

Unlocking up to 1 million more Classic Reward seats, with flagship partners Finnair, Air France, KLM, and Iberia in premium cabins, and across the entire Hawaiian Airlines network.

Additionally, Qantas Frequent Flyer will raise the points requirement for Classic Reward seats and Classic Upgrades on domestic and international flights, and partner bookings, beginning in August of 2025.