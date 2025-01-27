 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Qantas made these changes to its frequent flyer program

Qantas makes changes to Frequent Flyer program

By
qantas frequent flyer program 787
Qantas / Qantas

Qantas has announced multiple changes to its Frequent Flyer program, with enhanced benefits across the board. Members can soon access additional premium cabin reward seats and accrue even more reward points on each flight. As part of the update, Qantas will raise the price of Classic Reward seats, which haven’t changed in six years.

Qantas will introduce the changes over the next 12 months

Qantas airplane wing
Qantas

Qantas Loyalty CEO Andrew Glance commented: “Travel remains the number one priority for our members in how they earn and redeem their points, with 13,000 Classic Reward seats booked every day, including 1,000 Classic seats in premium cabins to international destinations. In addition, thousands of Classic Upgrades are confirmed every week on Qantas flights. These changes are designed to further enhance the ways our members can book Classic Reward seats and the destinations and cabins they can access when they fly.”

The upcoming changes include (via Qantas):

  • Boosting the number of points members will earn on Qantas domestic flights by up to 25 percent and removing the earn cap for tiered members traveling in premium cabins, set to deliver almost 4 billion additional points for members each year.
  • The introduction of the lowest one-way Economy reward seat in Australia, with Jetstar short-haul domestic flights in Australia and New Zealand for 5,700 points, helping members to earn their reward seat faster.
  • Unlocking up to 1 million more Classic Reward seats, with flagship partners Finnair, Air France, KLM, and Iberia in premium cabins, and across the entire Hawaiian Airlines network.
Recommended Videos

Additionally, Qantas Frequent Flyer will raise the points requirement for Classic Reward seats and Classic Upgrades on domestic and international flights, and partner bookings, beginning in August of 2025.

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Emirates increases flights to this African country
Emirates increases flights to Madagascar
Madagascar mountains

To meet growing demand, Emirates will increase flights to Madagascar. The move follows the airline’s foray into the African island nation in September 24, and shows its interest in helping the country increase tourism from global visitors.
The new flights will meet increasing demand
Madagascar Stefano Intintoli via Unsplash

Beginning April 2, 2025, Emirates will increase flights between Dubai and Antananarivo from four to six weekly services. The extra trips are in response to strong passenger demand between the two cities. Since introducing the route in September 2024, Emirates has seen a robust need for both inbound and outbound flights, with the four weekly trips at almost full capacity. To temporarily meet travelers’ needs, Emirates has increased its frequency from four to five flights per week. 

Read more
This airline now accepts surfboards (and more) as standard checked baggage
On Hawaiian Airlines you can check a surfboard as regular baggage
Surfer in barrel

A trip to the Hawaiian islands can involve chasing waves on the North Shore of Oahu or teeing off at a picturesque golf course on Kauai. The islands’ epic surf and natural beauty make them a natural fit for sports-minded travelers. But in the past, bringing a surfboard or golf clubs involved an upcharge beyond standard checked bags.

That changed this week when Hawaiian Airlines began accepting surfboards, golf clubs, and more as standard checked baggage. 
Hawaii is a destination for adventurous travelers

Read more
Emirates introduces these creative dishes for vegan passengers
Emirates introduces creative vegan menu
Emirates chefs

To meet the needs of increasing vegan passengers, and accommodate those who prefer vegan cuisine’s light, digestible nature, Emirates is introducing a bevy of new recipes. The airline tapped into chefs’ creativity, producing dishes with egg substitutes made of legumes and vegan meals for kids. Here are some highlights.
Emirates chefs workshopped for the new recipes

To commemorate “Veganuary” — a decade-long initiative highlighting veganism’s benefits — Emirates brought together a collective of chefs at its Emirates Flight Catering Concept Development Kitchen. There, they experimented with ingredients and workshopped new dishes. 

Read more