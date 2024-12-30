You’ll now have to wait in line to visit this iconic Italian attraction

The Trevi Fountain, one of Rome’s most beloved landmarks, has introduced a new system as part of its grand reopening following extensive renovations. The upgrades were completed in time for the Jubilee Year of Hope, a major event that began on Christmas Eve and draws millions of pilgrims and tourists to the Eternal City every quarter century.

With Rome expecting an estimated 33 million visitors for the Jubilee Holy Year, the city’s mayor, Roberto Gualtieri, announced the measure on December 22, aiming to reduce overcrowding and enhance the experience for tourists. The new system limits entry to 400 visitors at a time, a stark change from the typical 10,000–12,000 daily visitors who previously gathered around the fountain at any given time.

Mayor Gualtieri explained that the move ensures “everyone can better enjoy the fountain, without crowds or confusion.” The Trevi Fountain is now set to provide a more serene and orderly experience for its admirers, although some people are unhappy about this change.

New entry fee also possible

In addition to the new queuing system, Gualtieri revealed that city officials are contemplating the introduction of a small entry fee for visitors to the Trevi Fountain. According to ABC News, the proposed fee would be €2 for a 30-minute time slot, aimed at offsetting the costs of maintaining and preserving the iconic Baroque masterpiece.

While the plan is still under discussion and hasn’t been finalized, it underscores the challenges of balancing the fountain’s immense popularity with the need for sustainable tourism. Similar proposals have been made for attractions such as the famed Notre Dame.