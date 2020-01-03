With few exceptions, sleeping on a bus hardly seems like a bucket-list-worthy experience for most travelers. Airbnb has proven, however, that just about any ordinary structure — from oversized potatoes to the Oscar Meyer Weinermobile — can serve as an extraordinary overnight guest room. Add to that list one more unique glamping-style getaway: A vintage double-decker bus in the heart of the Welsh countryside.

The unique “guestroom” began life as a 1964 Leyland Titan double-decker bus before moving to the Ceridwen Centre in Carmarthenshire. The entire vehicle received a year-long, top-down refinishing to restore much of its classic bodywork and ornamentation. With a traditional blue-and-beige paint scheme, vintage lighting, and “Local Service” sign at the front, it maintains much of its original charm. Only a purpose-built deck hints at its new lease on life.

Inside, the floor plan has been completely reworked with two double bedrooms. Each is accessible via a private entrance — one by way of the original bus stairs and the other from a loft-style ladder connected to the main living space. A sofa bed downstairs adds sleeping for two more for a total of six guests. The surprisingly spacious downstairs boasts a full kitchen (with an oven, gas stove, and refrigerator), plus a separate seating area, built-in wardrobes, and even an ensuite bathroom. A nearby outbuilding, dubbed “The Bus Stop,” houses two private showers.

The bus feels worlds away from anywhere, but it’s part of a larger vacation retreat. Aside from glamping in a vintage bus, guests can opt to crash in an eco “pod,” a yurt, or a large farmhouse that sleeps up to 19. Guests also enjoy easy access to an onsite bar that sells organic wines, beer, and spirits. The space also hosts regular open-mic nights and get-togethers for guests and locals. A separate shop sells traditional produce and treats (like the renowned Welsh ice cream) and handmade crafts, including Wales’ famous wool blankets.

Though the bus is a worthy bucket-list experience in its own right, travelers come mainly to enjoy the surrounding Teifi Valley. It’s a lush, pristine region steeped in history, legend, and myth — one that remains untouched by tourism. For adventurous travelers, the nearby Teifi Gorge is an ideal spot for rock climbing, coasteering, mountain biking, canoeing, and kayaking. It’s also renowned as one of the best places in the United Kingdom for salmon and trout fishing. Those looking to venture farther afield can easily day-trip to both the Atlantic Ocean and the Irish Sea.

Overnights in the double-decker bus are bookable exclusively through Independent Cottages. Nightly rates start at £139 (around USD $182) with a two-night minimum.

