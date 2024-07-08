Getting to Mexico is about to get easier

Mexico offers a balmy climate and gorgeous ocean views, along with eclectic culture and cuisine. Next to the Sea of Cortez, La Paz — the capital of Baja California Sur — has turquoise waters teeming with life, causing Jacques Cousteau to name them the “world’s aquarium.” Monterrey mixes the urban and natural with vibrant city life surrounded by mountains and trails. Soon, it’ll be easier to get to both via additional flights from a major U.S. airport. Here’s what you need to know.

Alaska Airlines increases Mexico-bound flights from LAX

Excitement fills the air in the lead-up to a trip, especially when visiting a new destination. That can be especially true on a trip to Mexico, with abundant opportunities for new experiences around every corner. But first, you have to get there. If flight schedules don’t fit your schedule, your dream vacation might not happen. But soon, Alaska Airlines will make that easier for Los Angeles-based travelers with additional trips south of the border.

Beginning November 20, the airline will fly up to three times per week from Los Angeles to La Paz. Additionally, starting on February 13, 2025, the carrier starts daily non-stop service from LAX to Monterrey.

Both routes use the Embraer E175 aircraft, which uses a 2-2 setup in economy and a 1-2 configuration in business. On July 3, tickets went on sale for both routes via the Alaska Airlines website.

Kristin Amrine, Alaska Airlines’ VP of Revenue Management and Network Planning, commented,”We recently celebrated 35 years of service to Mexico and are proud to connect travelers with the rich culture and natural beauty of the country. We look forward to continuing to serve as the carrier of choice from the West Coast, especially as we prepare to start service to these popular destinations in Mexico.”