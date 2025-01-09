 Skip to main content
Want to embrace the joy of missing out? The ultimate JOMO travel destinations for 2025

Embrace the joy of missing out.

By
Blue Lagoon
smaus / Pixabay

Forget about FOMO – it’s all about JOMO in 2025. The joy of missing out is taking over travel trends as more people seek vacations that prioritize mental and physical well-being over packed itineraries and constant connectivity.

As explained by independent travel agency Iglu Cruise

“JOMO travel is about embracing the JOY of missing out. When we travel, we often create jam-packed schedules to fit in as much as possible. JOMO travel is all about slowing down, disconnecting from our phones and reconnecting with ourselves and nature. This can improve our mental health, boost our happiness and improve our relationships with one another.”

Iglu Cruise has unveiled its top 10 cities for JOMO travel in 2025, offering inspiration for those who want to slow down, disconnect from technology, and reconnect with themselves and nature. The ranking was created by analyzing European capital cities, comparing the number of serene, joy-inducing amenities, like parks, spas, and museums, per 100,000 residents to find the ultimate peaceful getaways for mindful travelers.

The best cities for JOMO travel in 2025

Amsterdam, Netherlands
Javier M. / Unsplash

Topping the list is Reykjavik, Iceland. This Nordic gem boasts the highest number of museums (36) and spas (22) per 100,000 residents, along with four parks. From soaking in the geothermal waters of the Blue Lagoon to exploring Icelandic art and culture at the National Gallery, Reykjavik offers the perfect escape to relax and recharge.

Next is Prague, Czech Republic, a beautiful city that offers both historic charm and serene retreats. Situated along the scenic Vltava River, Prague offers an impressive 29 museums, 18 spas, and four parks per 100,000 residents. Stroll through the enchanting Wallenstein Gardens, savor quiet moments at Vyšehrad, or unwind with a traditional Czech beer spa experience for the ultimate JOMO escape.

Amsterdam, Netherlands, rounds out the top three. Known for its peaceful canals and charming streets, the Dutch capital is full of JOMO-friendly spots. With 18 spas, four parks, and over 300 museums, including the renowned Rijksmuseum, visitors can enjoy a leisurely journey through art, culture, and relaxation in one of Europe’s most scenic cities.

Here’s the full list of the best JOMO travel destinations for 2025:

  1. Reykjavik, Iceland
  2. Prague, Czech Republic
  3. Amsterdam, Netherlands
  4. Ljubljana, Slovenia
  5. Brussels, Belgium
  6. Bern, Switzerland
  7. Tallinn, Estonia
  8. Budapest, Hungary
  9. Berlin, Germany
  10. London, United Kingdom

