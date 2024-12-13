 Skip to main content
This country was just named the No. 1 destination for a quiet getaway

Iceland is known for its calm and peaceful atmosphere.

By
Iceland
If you’re seeking a peaceful escape from the daily grind, Iceland has just been named the top destination for a quiet getaway. According to BookRetreats.com’s Holiday Relaxation Report, which analyzed 76 vacation spots based on safety, solitude, serenity, nature, and wellness, Iceland emerged as the clear winner for those looking for a tranquil retreat.

Situated in the North Atlantic Ocean, Iceland’s isolation from the rest of the world contributes to its serene atmosphere. With only one big city, Reykjavík, the country boasts low noise levels, minimal light pollution, and little traffic congestion.

But peace and quiet are just the beginning of what Iceland has to offer. With countless things to do in Iceland, visitors can explore vast stretches of untouched terrain, glaciers, black sand beaches, and volcanic geothermal springs. And of course, there’s the Blue Lagoon, one of the country’s most relaxing and popular attractions.

The best holiday destinations for quiet: The full list

Montenegro
Coming in second is Montenegro. With its beautiful mountains and golden beaches along the Adriatic coastline, it’s hard not to feel relaxed in this Balkan gem, which received one of the best scores for minimal noise and light pollution. 

In third place is Botswana, a country largely defined by the Kalahari Desert. With fewer crowds and abundant wildlife, Botswana received one of the best scores when it comes to traffic congestion.

Here are the other destinations that made the list:

  1. Iceland
  2. Montenegro
  3. Botswana
  4. Estonia
  5. Finland
  6. Lithuania
  7. Norway
  8. Sweden
  9. Denmark
  10. Croatia

